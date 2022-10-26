Oct 26: First PMQs for Sunak; Pound rebounds after PM appointment; Skoda shows off Enyaq iV vRS

Rishi Sunak to face first Prime Minister’s Questions as he commences premiership

Rishi Sunak will face his first Commons appearance as prime minister on Wednesday, as he begins the gruelling task of uniting his party and restoring the UK’s economic credibility.

The new PM will square off against Sir Keir Starmer later, fresh from appointing a new Cabinet that he hopes will bring a measure of political stability to the country.

It comes after another momentous day in British politics that saw Sunak cull nearly a dozen of Truss’s top-tier ministers, such as Jacob Rees-Mogg, while reviving the careers of a host of big names, including Suella Braverman, Dominic Raab and Michael Gove.

NHS leaders call for clarity over funding to prevent winter bed blocking

NHS officials fear they could be forced to raid already stretched budgets to prevent bed blocking in hospitals this winter.

The warning from NHS leaders comes as ministers have suggested that half of a £500m fund aimed at freeing up hospital beds will come from savings made in existing budgets.

The Lib Dems branded the adult social care discharge fund a ‘sticking plaster’ and called on the government to ‘get a grip’ on the multiple crises facing the NHS ahead of what is expected to be a difficult winter.

UK support for Ukraine ‘as strong as ever’, Sunak tells Zelensky in call

Rishi Sunak held his first call with Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday, pledging the UK’s ‘steadfast support’ for Ukraine.

Both his predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss had vocally promised full support to the war-torn country and on Tuesday evening the new prime minister said the UK’s support would be as ‘strong as ever’ under his leadership.

Calling it a ‘privilege’ to speak to Zelensky, who had earlier sent him congratulations, Sunak tweeted: ‘Both he and the Ukrainian people can count on the UK’s continued solidarity and support. We will always stand with Ukraine.’

Wales to set up state-owned renewable energy company

Wales is to set up a state-owned renewable energy company to tackle energy insecurity, the cost-of-living crisis and the climate emergency.

The company, which is yet to have a name, will initially look at developing onshore wind farms on the country’s woodland estate, the Welsh government confirmed on Tuesday.

It is expected to launch in April 2024 and will become the only government-run company of its kind in the UK.

Pound rebounds to highest levels since mini-budget

The value of the pound has rallied back to its highest levels since before Liz Truss’s mini-budget as Rishi Sunak was confirmed as the new prime minister.

Sterling lifted 1.9 per cent higher to 1.149 against the US dollar after the new PM started to confirm appointments in his new government. The increase saw the pound worth more than at any point since September 15.

The pound has eased back marginally to 1.146 during afternoon trading in London.

Skoda shows off Enyaq iV vRS

Skoda’s vRS performance car range has swelled to include another electric model with the release of the Enyaq iV vRS.

Following the Coupe iV vRS, the standard-shape Enyaq does away with the Coupe’s heavily raked roofline in favour of a more conventional SUV design. It’s equipped with a two-motor setup bringing 295bhp, while its 82kWh battery can return up to 310 miles per charge and 0 to 60mph takes 6.3 seconds.

As with other vRS models, the Enyaq iV gains a number of mechanical revisions designed to make it more focused to drive. It features sport suspension is 15mm lower at the front axle and 10mm lower at the rear compared with the standard car, while the Enyaq iV vRS rides on 20-inch alloy wheels as standard. Larger anthracite-coloured 21-inch versions can be added as an option, too. The eye-catching Hyper Green exterior colour is also exclusive to the vRS.

Minister: Avanti could lose West Coast franchise without significant improvement

The Government is making preparations to intervene if Avanti fails to deliver ‘significant’ improvements on the West Coast Main Line, according to the rail minister.

Avanti West Coast has been given until April 1 next year to improve its services following a reduction of its trains in the summer.

Transport minister Kevin Foster said the six-month extension provides a ‘clear opportunity’ for Avanti to improve its services to the ‘standard we and the public expect’. But Mr Foster also signalled that the government could take over Avanti’s network, which includes services from London to the West Midlands, the North West of England and Scotland, via its Operator of Last Resort.

Tuesday Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Business leaders warn of ‘tipping point’ and call for end to political stagnation

Northern Ireland businesses are facing a ‘tipping point’ and require the help of a functioning Stormont Executive, the leaders of an industry body have warned.

The president and vice president of the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry urged politicians at Stormont and in Westminster to reach a resolution which would restore the powersharing institutions.

The DUP is blocking the functioning of the powersharing institutions in Belfast as part of its protest against the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol which has created barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The UK government has vowed to secure changes to the protocol, either through a negotiated compromise with the EU or domestic legislation to empower ministers to scrap the arrangements without the approval of Brussels.

Police staff cuts could put public at risk, union warns

A union representing police staff has called for urgent intervention from the Scottish government following warnings of ‘massive cuts’ to Police Scotland’s budget which they say could risk public safety.

Unison has called for the Scottish government to ‘prioritise public safety’ and ‘properly fund the police service’ after warnings 4,500 jobs could be cut.

The Scottish Police Authority has provided written evidence to the Scottish Parliament’s Criminal Justice committee in which they warns 4,500 jobs could be cut unless funding is ‘significantly increased’. They also warned a pay freeze may have to be implemented.

Weather outlook

A day of sunshine and showers across the UK today, reports BBC Weather. The showers will likely be at their heaviest in the north-west. A windy but mild day.

A clear and dry night at first, but showers will push into north-western and southern areas in the early hours of Thursday morning.