Used car sales ticked up by over 1% in August for UK’s Top 200 car dealers

The UK’s top 200 dealers saw used car sales rise by over 1% in August, latest data shows.

Figures from our data providers CarCondor.co.uk show that the most stocked dealers in the country sold 170,124 used cars last month – a marginal 1.45% gain on July’s 167,697.

The uplift mirrors other data from experts such as Cap HPI that show August was a surprisingly strong month for used cars with both sales and values remaining strong.

Sales of used cars raked in £3.48bn in July – a marginal 0.7% rise on July’s £3.46bn.

The CarCondor.co.uk data also showed that new stock fell by a pretty robust 9.12% 160,089, potentially pointing to a widespread shortage of quality used car stock.

Sales of all dealer types rose by 1.31%. Franchised dealers led the way with sales growing by 2.27%, followed by supermarkets at 1.45%. Independent dealers, however, saw sales fall by 3.88%.

It was only larger dealers who stock 5,000 cars and more who saw sales increase in August. Sales grew by 16.05% while all other dealers stocking less than 5,000 cars saw sales fall.

Arnold Clark remained the most stocked dealer in the Top 200 list, with an average stock inventory of 17,028 cars in August.

Sytner remained in second place from July’s figures with 9,006 cars. Evans Halshaw jumped two places to third, Cinch remained in fourth while Marshall fell to fifth. Group 1 rose one place to sixth while Bristol Street Motors and Lookers both fell one place each.

The top 10 was rounded off by Motorpoint and JCT600.

The biggest rise in terms of used car stock during the month was Sandown Motor Group with 102 second-hand cars.

The Ford Fiesta continued to be top selling car, while the fasting selling car was the Mercedes-Benz GLB. The German SUV was also June and July’s fastest-selling second-hand car.

The full list of the most stocked Top 200 dealers can be viewed below.