News

Used car sales ticked up by over 1% in August for UK’s Top 200 car dealers

  • August saw a small 1.45% rise in used car sales for Top 200 dealers in UK
  • Arnold Clark remained the most stocked UK dealer; Fiesta is continued to be best-seller
  • Data is supplied by our partner CarCondor.co.uk

Time 6:45 am, September 20, 2024

The UK’s top 200 dealers saw used car sales rise by over 1% in August, latest data shows.

Figures from our data providers CarCondor.co.uk show that the most stocked dealers in the country sold 170,124 used cars last month – a marginal 1.45% gain on July’s 167,697.

The uplift mirrors other data from experts such as Cap HPI that show August was a surprisingly strong month for used cars with both sales and values remaining strong.

Sales of used cars raked in £3.48bn in July – a marginal 0.7% rise on July’s £3.46bn.

The CarCondor.co.uk data also showed that new stock fell by a pretty robust 9.12% 160,089, potentially pointing to a widespread shortage of quality used car stock.

Sales of all dealer types rose by 1.31%. Franchised dealers led the way with sales growing by 2.27%, followed by supermarkets at 1.45%. Independent dealers, however, saw sales fall by 3.88%.

It was only larger dealers who stock 5,000 cars and more who saw sales increase in August. Sales grew by 16.05% while all other dealers stocking less than 5,000 cars saw sales fall.

Arnold Clark remained the most stocked dealer in the Top 200 list, with an average stock inventory of 17,028 cars in August.

Sytner remained in second place from July’s figures with 9,006 cars. Evans Halshaw jumped two places to third, Cinch remained in fourth while Marshall fell to fifth. Group 1 rose one place to sixth while Bristol Street Motors and Lookers both fell one place each.

The top 10 was rounded off by Motorpoint and JCT600.

The biggest rise in terms of used car stock during the month was Sandown Motor Group with 102 second-hand cars.

The Ford Fiesta continued to be top selling car, while the fasting selling car was the Mercedes-Benz GLB. The German SUV was also June and July’s fastest-selling second-hand car.

The full list of the most stocked Top 200 dealers can be viewed below.

Rank Dealer Name Avg Stock Change
1 Arnold Clark 17,028
2 Sytner 9,006
3 Evans Halshaw 8,480  +2
4 Cinch 8,259
5 Marshall 7,648  -2
6 Group 1 Automotive 7,378  +2
7 Bristol Street Motors 6,754  -1
8 Lookers 5,336  -1
9 Motorpoint 3,271  +1
10 JCT600 3,111  +1
11 Stratstone 2,734  +3
12 Stoneacre 2,703  +3
13 Steven Eagell 2,652
14 Listers 2,300  +2
15 John Clark 2,252  +3
16 Available Car 2,211  +1
17 Car Supermarket 1,869  +5
18 Hendy Group 1,847  +3
19 Johnson Cars Limited 1,790
20 Parks Motor Group 1,787
21 Perrys 1,662  +3
22 Snows Group 1,643  +3
23 Carsa 1,628  +5
24 Fords of Winsford 1,574  -1
25 Stellantis and you 1,569  +2
26 Jardine Motors Group 1,537  -14
27 Car Base 1,499  +3
28 Trust Ford 1,476  -2
29 Glyn Hopkin 1,348
30 Eastern Western 1,343  +1
31 Cars 4 You Ltd 1,293  +1
32 Drive Motor Retail Limited T/A Drive Vauxhall 1,250  +1
33 Lloyd Motor Group 1,179  +4
34 V12 Sports and Classics 1,153
35 Hilton Garage 1,138  +3
36 Yeomans 1,109  +3
37 Williams 1,102  +3
38 RRG-Group 1,090  -3
39 Sinclair Group 1,064  -3
40 Hippo Motor Group 1,062  +2
41 Pentagon Motor Group 1,050  +6
42 Mon Motors Ltd 1,048  +10
43 Allen Motor Group 1,047  +2
44 Swansway 982  +4
45 Bridgend Motor Group 974  +1
46 Vindis 966  -3
47 Dick Lovett 941  +6
48 HPL Motors 927  +1
49 Motorparks 927  +2
50 Cargiant 895  -6
51 Holdcroft 875  +9
52 Brayleys 865  +60
53 Harwoods Group 842  +6
54 Formula 1 Car Supermarket 840  +8
55 Worcester Carsales Ltd t/a Motorfair 822  +2
56 Donnelly Group 786  +5
57 Worcester Carsales 782  +6
58 Hammond Cars 773  -2
59 Motor Range 768  -5
60 Halliwell Jones 754  +8
61 Quality Part X 747  +5
62 CarWorld Car Supermarket 731  -7
63 Vospers Motor House Ltd 712  +9
64 Saxton 4×4 710  -6
65 Endeavour Automotive Group 705  +6
66 Dace Motor Group 701  +3
67 Hartwell 700  -2
68 Agnew Group 694  -1
69 Hilton Car Supermarket 668  +21
70 EMG Motor Group 661  +16
71 Citygate Automotive Ltd 649  -7
72 Eden Motor Group 649  +8
73 Thurlow Nunn 647  +1
74 Vantage Motorgroup 644  -4
75 JCB Group 640  +1
76 Car Time 639  -3
77 Wilsons of Epsom 630  +1
78 Caffyns 620  +1
79 Renault Retail Group 619  -2
80 Car Planet 617  +5
81 Parkway Volkswagen 609  -6
82 Peter Vardy 606  +9
83 Cars2 600  -2
84 Chorley Group 594  +3
85 Sandicliffe 578  +4
86 Motorvogue 570  +2
87 Frank G Gates Ltd 568  -3
88 Peoples 567  -6
89 Ron Skinner & Sons 562  -6
90 Brindley Garages 508  +10
91 Norton Way Group 493  +28
92 Marriott Motor Group 485  +4
93 St Leonards Motors Group 483  +5
94 Motorhub 476  +14
95 Day’s Motor Group 473  -3
96 Hawkins Motor Group 470  +1
97 Riverside Motor Group 470  -3
98 Startin Group 468  +11
99 SG Petch 467  +7
100 Arbury 465  -1
101 LSH Auto UK Limited 463  -8
102 Howards Motor Group 457  +9
103 Platinum Motor Group 457  +12
104 Berry Chiswick BMW 456  +6
105 W R Davies 450
106 Baylis Vauxhall 439  +18
107 Waylands 437  -3
108 Jemca Group 436  -7
109 Eddie Wright Car Supermarket 436  +5
110 Grange 434  -8
111 Richmond Motor Group 431  -8
112 Penton Securities Limited 423  +5
113 Read Motor Group 418
114 Peter Cooper Motor Group 413  +4
115 Northwest Autos 410  +5
116 Acorn Group Ltd 408  +14
117 Vanstar 404  +5
118 Gravells 401  +5
119 Premier Car Supermarket 397  +10
120 John Banks Group 396  +1
121 Shelbourne Motors 392  +6
122 Ancaster 388  +14
123 Wilson and Co 388  +10
124 FJ Chalke and Vale Motors 381  +20
125 The Car Group 380  +15
126 Holden Group 374  +5
127 Hatfields 373  -1
128 Desira Group PLC 371  +7
129 DM Keith 369  -22
130 Burrows Motor Company 369  +13
131 Anchor Vans 366  +1
132 Pinetree Car Superstore 366  +2
133 Right Car Supermarket 358  +18
134 Wheels Van Centre Ltd 357  +18
135 Birchwood Group 356  +4
136 Jagland Empire Ltd 354  -8
137 TC Harrison Ford 351  +40
138 Roadside Motors 350  +3
139 J Toomey Motors Ltd 345  -1
140 Drift Bridge Group 341  +7
141 Top Gear Stoke Ltd 339  -4
142 Heritage Automotive 337  -47
143 Ray Chapman Motors 336  -18
144 Lakeview Cars 335  +37
145 Southern Prestige Cars 334  +13
146 Your Ford Centre 331  +16
147 National Car Supermarket 330  +18
148 Pulman Motor Group 328  +16
149 David Hayton 327  -7
150 Martins Group 324  +7
151 Chapel House Motor Group 323  -6
152 Ron Brooks 323  +7
153 Bassetts 321  -3
154 Vision Motors Direct 319  -8
155 Cox Motor Group 318  +8
156 Van National 317  -1
157 Direct Cars Limited – Sheffield 316  +17
158 Nuneaton Car Sales 315  -4
159 Dales Cornwall 311  +9
160 Nick King Car Sales 310  -7
161 Stebbings 308  +22
162 Motor Plus Car Supermarket Ltd 308  +7
163 Bowker Motor Group 307  +3
164 H.R. Owen 307  +7
165 Oakwood Motor Company 304  +2
166 Sandown Motor Group 303  +102
167 Auto AXS 303  +3
168 GreenHous 301  -12
169 FRF Toyota 300  -8
170 Prestige Cars Kent – Bromley 298  +16
171 Ballyrobert 297  +2
172 Murray Group 297  -12
173 Blackbird Crossroads Motors 294  -1
174 Motor 4 U Ltd 294  +2
175 Paul Rigby Limited 292  +12
176 London Motor Company (LMC Cars Ltd) 292  +6
177 TMS Motor Group 289  +23
178 Ocean Group 289  -30
179 Stephen James Group 280  -30
180 Affordable Cars 280  -5
181 SERE Motors 278  -1
182 Brooke MOT 277  +2
183 Smiths Motor Group 276  +2
184 Jeff White Motors 272  +7
185 Auto 100 272  +16
186 Greenlight Automotive 271  +32
187 Barretts 270  +8
188 Wessex Garages 270  +6
189 WJ King Group 269  +22
190 Foray Motor Group 268  +9
191 Corner Park Garages 266  +11
192 Car Lot Harrow 265  -13
193 Colin Francis Cars 264  -1
194 Autotrade South West 262  +15
195 Tustain Motors 261  +1
196 Sherwoods Motor Group 260  -8
197 Panda Motor Vehicles Ltd t/a Wearside Autoparc 257
198 Keywise Cars Ltd 256  +22
199 Motortrust UK 251  -9
200 Rix Motor Company 251  -11

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.



