Used car sales ticked up by over 1% in August for UK’s Top 200 car dealers

The UK’s top 200 dealers saw used car sales rise by over 1% in August, latest data shows.
Figures from our data providers CarCondor.co.uk show that the most stocked dealers in the country sold 170,124 used cars last month – a marginal 1.45% gain on July’s 167,697.
The uplift mirrors other data from experts such as Cap HPI that show August was a surprisingly strong month for used cars with both sales and values remaining strong.
Sales of used cars raked in £3.48bn in July – a marginal 0.7% rise on July’s £3.46bn.
The CarCondor.co.uk data also showed that new stock fell by a pretty robust 9.12% 160,089, potentially pointing to a widespread shortage of quality used car stock.
Sales of all dealer types rose by 1.31%. Franchised dealers led the way with sales growing by 2.27%, followed by supermarkets at 1.45%. Independent dealers, however, saw sales fall by 3.88%.
It was only larger dealers who stock 5,000 cars and more who saw sales increase in August. Sales grew by 16.05% while all other dealers stocking less than 5,000 cars saw sales fall.
Arnold Clark remained the most stocked dealer in the Top 200 list, with an average stock inventory of 17,028 cars in August.
Sytner remained in second place from July’s figures with 9,006 cars. Evans Halshaw jumped two places to third, Cinch remained in fourth while Marshall fell to fifth. Group 1 rose one place to sixth while Bristol Street Motors and Lookers both fell one place each.
The top 10 was rounded off by Motorpoint and JCT600.
The biggest rise in terms of used car stock during the month was Sandown Motor Group with 102 second-hand cars.
The Ford Fiesta continued to be top selling car, while the fasting selling car was the Mercedes-Benz GLB. The German SUV was also June and July’s fastest-selling second-hand car.
The full list of the most stocked Top 200 dealers can be viewed below.
|Rank
|Dealer Name
|Avg Stock
|Change
|1
|Arnold Clark
|17,028
|2
|Sytner
|9,006
|3
|Evans Halshaw
|8,480
|+2
|4
|Cinch
|8,259
|5
|Marshall
|7,648
|-2
|6
|Group 1 Automotive
|7,378
|+2
|7
|Bristol Street Motors
|6,754
|-1
|8
|Lookers
|5,336
|-1
|9
|Motorpoint
|3,271
|+1
|10
|JCT600
|3,111
|+1
|11
|Stratstone
|2,734
|+3
|12
|Stoneacre
|2,703
|+3
|13
|Steven Eagell
|2,652
|14
|Listers
|2,300
|+2
|15
|John Clark
|2,252
|+3
|16
|Available Car
|2,211
|+1
|17
|Car Supermarket
|1,869
|+5
|18
|Hendy Group
|1,847
|+3
|19
|Johnson Cars Limited
|1,790
|20
|Parks Motor Group
|1,787
|21
|Perrys
|1,662
|+3
|22
|Snows Group
|1,643
|+3
|23
|Carsa
|1,628
|+5
|24
|Fords of Winsford
|1,574
|-1
|25
|Stellantis and you
|1,569
|+2
|26
|Jardine Motors Group
|1,537
|-14
|27
|Car Base
|1,499
|+3
|28
|Trust Ford
|1,476
|-2
|29
|Glyn Hopkin
|1,348
|30
|Eastern Western
|1,343
|+1
|31
|Cars 4 You Ltd
|1,293
|+1
|32
|Drive Motor Retail Limited T/A Drive Vauxhall
|1,250
|+1
|33
|Lloyd Motor Group
|1,179
|+4
|34
|V12 Sports and Classics
|1,153
|35
|Hilton Garage
|1,138
|+3
|36
|Yeomans
|1,109
|+3
|37
|Williams
|1,102
|+3
|38
|RRG-Group
|1,090
|-3
|39
|Sinclair Group
|1,064
|-3
|40
|Hippo Motor Group
|1,062
|+2
|41
|Pentagon Motor Group
|1,050
|+6
|42
|Mon Motors Ltd
|1,048
|+10
|43
|Allen Motor Group
|1,047
|+2
|44
|Swansway
|982
|+4
|45
|Bridgend Motor Group
|974
|+1
|46
|Vindis
|966
|-3
|47
|Dick Lovett
|941
|+6
|48
|HPL Motors
|927
|+1
|49
|Motorparks
|927
|+2
|50
|Cargiant
|895
|-6
|51
|Holdcroft
|875
|+9
|52
|Brayleys
|865
|+60
|53
|Harwoods Group
|842
|+6
|54
|Formula 1 Car Supermarket
|840
|+8
|55
|Worcester Carsales Ltd t/a Motorfair
|822
|+2
|56
|Donnelly Group
|786
|+5
|57
|Worcester Carsales
|782
|+6
|58
|Hammond Cars
|773
|-2
|59
|Motor Range
|768
|-5
|60
|Halliwell Jones
|754
|+8
|61
|Quality Part X
|747
|+5
|62
|CarWorld Car Supermarket
|731
|-7
|63
|Vospers Motor House Ltd
|712
|+9
|64
|Saxton 4×4
|710
|-6
|65
|Endeavour Automotive Group
|705
|+6
|66
|Dace Motor Group
|701
|+3
|67
|Hartwell
|700
|-2
|68
|Agnew Group
|694
|-1
|69
|Hilton Car Supermarket
|668
|+21
|70
|EMG Motor Group
|661
|+16
|71
|Citygate Automotive Ltd
|649
|-7
|72
|Eden Motor Group
|649
|+8
|73
|Thurlow Nunn
|647
|+1
|74
|Vantage Motorgroup
|644
|-4
|75
|JCB Group
|640
|+1
|76
|Car Time
|639
|-3
|77
|Wilsons of Epsom
|630
|+1
|78
|Caffyns
|620
|+1
|79
|Renault Retail Group
|619
|-2
|80
|Car Planet
|617
|+5
|81
|Parkway Volkswagen
|609
|-6
|82
|Peter Vardy
|606
|+9
|83
|Cars2
|600
|-2
|84
|Chorley Group
|594
|+3
|85
|Sandicliffe
|578
|+4
|86
|Motorvogue
|570
|+2
|87
|Frank G Gates Ltd
|568
|-3
|88
|Peoples
|567
|-6
|89
|Ron Skinner & Sons
|562
|-6
|90
|Brindley Garages
|508
|+10
|91
|Norton Way Group
|493
|+28
|92
|Marriott Motor Group
|485
|+4
|93
|St Leonards Motors Group
|483
|+5
|94
|Motorhub
|476
|+14
|95
|Day’s Motor Group
|473
|-3
|96
|Hawkins Motor Group
|470
|+1
|97
|Riverside Motor Group
|470
|-3
|98
|Startin Group
|468
|+11
|99
|SG Petch
|467
|+7
|100
|Arbury
|465
|-1
|101
|LSH Auto UK Limited
|463
|-8
|102
|Howards Motor Group
|457
|+9
|103
|Platinum Motor Group
|457
|+12
|104
|Berry Chiswick BMW
|456
|+6
|105
|W R Davies
|450
|106
|Baylis Vauxhall
|439
|+18
|107
|Waylands
|437
|-3
|108
|Jemca Group
|436
|-7
|109
|Eddie Wright Car Supermarket
|436
|+5
|110
|Grange
|434
|-8
|111
|Richmond Motor Group
|431
|-8
|112
|Penton Securities Limited
|423
|+5
|113
|Read Motor Group
|418
|114
|Peter Cooper Motor Group
|413
|+4
|115
|Northwest Autos
|410
|+5
|116
|Acorn Group Ltd
|408
|+14
|117
|Vanstar
|404
|+5
|118
|Gravells
|401
|+5
|119
|Premier Car Supermarket
|397
|+10
|120
|John Banks Group
|396
|+1
|121
|Shelbourne Motors
|392
|+6
|122
|Ancaster
|388
|+14
|123
|Wilson and Co
|388
|+10
|124
|FJ Chalke and Vale Motors
|381
|+20
|125
|The Car Group
|380
|+15
|126
|Holden Group
|374
|+5
|127
|Hatfields
|373
|-1
|128
|Desira Group PLC
|371
|+7
|129
|DM Keith
|369
|-22
|130
|Burrows Motor Company
|369
|+13
|131
|Anchor Vans
|366
|+1
|132
|Pinetree Car Superstore
|366
|+2
|133
|Right Car Supermarket
|358
|+18
|134
|Wheels Van Centre Ltd
|357
|+18
|135
|Birchwood Group
|356
|+4
|136
|Jagland Empire Ltd
|354
|-8
|137
|TC Harrison Ford
|351
|+40
|138
|Roadside Motors
|350
|+3
|139
|J Toomey Motors Ltd
|345
|-1
|140
|Drift Bridge Group
|341
|+7
|141
|Top Gear Stoke Ltd
|339
|-4
|142
|Heritage Automotive
|337
|-47
|143
|Ray Chapman Motors
|336
|-18
|144
|Lakeview Cars
|335
|+37
|145
|Southern Prestige Cars
|334
|+13
|146
|Your Ford Centre
|331
|+16
|147
|National Car Supermarket
|330
|+18
|148
|Pulman Motor Group
|328
|+16
|149
|David Hayton
|327
|-7
|150
|Martins Group
|324
|+7
|151
|Chapel House Motor Group
|323
|-6
|152
|Ron Brooks
|323
|+7
|153
|Bassetts
|321
|-3
|154
|Vision Motors Direct
|319
|-8
|155
|Cox Motor Group
|318
|+8
|156
|Van National
|317
|-1
|157
|Direct Cars Limited – Sheffield
|316
|+17
|158
|Nuneaton Car Sales
|315
|-4
|159
|Dales Cornwall
|311
|+9
|160
|Nick King Car Sales
|310
|-7
|161
|Stebbings
|308
|+22
|162
|Motor Plus Car Supermarket Ltd
|308
|+7
|163
|Bowker Motor Group
|307
|+3
|164
|H.R. Owen
|307
|+7
|165
|Oakwood Motor Company
|304
|+2
|166
|Sandown Motor Group
|303
|+102
|167
|Auto AXS
|303
|+3
|168
|GreenHous
|301
|-12
|169
|FRF Toyota
|300
|-8
|170
|Prestige Cars Kent – Bromley
|298
|+16
|171
|Ballyrobert
|297
|+2
|172
|Murray Group
|297
|-12
|173
|Blackbird Crossroads Motors
|294
|-1
|174
|Motor 4 U Ltd
|294
|+2
|175
|Paul Rigby Limited
|292
|+12
|176
|London Motor Company (LMC Cars Ltd)
|292
|+6
|177
|TMS Motor Group
|289
|+23
|178
|Ocean Group
|289
|-30
|179
|Stephen James Group
|280
|-30
|180
|Affordable Cars
|280
|-5
|181
|SERE Motors
|278
|-1
|182
|Brooke MOT
|277
|+2
|183
|Smiths Motor Group
|276
|+2
|184
|Jeff White Motors
|272
|+7
|185
|Auto 100
|272
|+16
|186
|Greenlight Automotive
|271
|+32
|187
|Barretts
|270
|+8
|188
|Wessex Garages
|270
|+6
|189
|WJ King Group
|269
|+22
|190
|Foray Motor Group
|268
|+9
|191
|Corner Park Garages
|266
|+11
|192
|Car Lot Harrow
|265
|-13
|193
|Colin Francis Cars
|264
|-1
|194
|Autotrade South West
|262
|+15
|195
|Tustain Motors
|261
|+1
|196
|Sherwoods Motor Group
|260
|-8
|197
|Panda Motor Vehicles Ltd t/a Wearside Autoparc
|257
|198
|Keywise Cars Ltd
|256
|+22
|199
|Motortrust UK
|251
|-9
|200
|Rix Motor Company
|251
|-11