End of the road for the Fiesta? Ford said to be taking axe to supermini as it seeks to concentrate on EVs

Ford is understood to be binning the Fiesta – one of the UK’s most popular cars.

The Blue Oval has no plans to bring out an electric version of the supermini, according to The Sun, which said that meant the car would probably be withdrawn from sale within a year.

Since it launched in 1976, nearly five million Fiestas have been sold, with it ranking as the best seller here for 12 years in a row between 2009 and 2020.

But as Ford continues its shift towards EVs, it’s been revealed that the Fiesta doesn’t feature in those plans.

The manufacturer is believed to have taken the decision because of cost and small SUVs contributing to falling sales.

Although there is scope for another petrol version of the Fiesta before the ban on sales of new cars powered by internal combustion engines comes into effect in 2030, The Sun says it is highly unlikely to happen.

Four new, battery-powered cars – the Mustang Mach-e, Puma EV plus two crossovers – and five electric vans are on their way by 2024, but there’s nothing resembling the Fiesta.

Originally made in Dagenham, the Fiesta is now manufactured in Cologne.

Ford has already ditched the Mondeo – although its name will live on in China – with the Focus halting in 2025.

A Ford spokesman said: ‘We are accelerating our efforts to go all-in on electrification and therefore review our vehicle portfolio in line with our business strategy.

‘We do not comment on speculation and will share more information in the coming months.’