Oct 7: No 10 blocks energy saving campaign; Biden: Putin ‘not joking’ about nuclear weapons; Worst post-Covid high street sales growth

Ministers rule out energy-saving campaign despite potential blackout warning

Liz Truss has ruled out launching an energy-saving public information campaign, amid warnings planned blackouts could hit the UK if power plants cannot get enough gas to keep running.

Business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg is believed to have backed a £15m campaign this winter, with the Times reporting the idea was blocked by No 10. It added the campaign was seen as ‘light touch’ and included measures designed to help people save up to £300 a year, including lowering the temperature of boilers, turning off radiators in empty rooms and advising people to turn off the heating when they go out.

The newspaper quoted a government source describing the campaign as a ‘no-brainer’ and said No 10 had made a ‘stupid decision’, but it added Truss is said to be ‘ideologically opposed’ to such an approach as it could be too interventionist.

Joe Biden: Nuclear ‘Armageddon’ risk highest since Cuban Missile Crisis

US president Joe Biden has said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is ‘not joking’ about tactical nuclear weapons and the ‘Armageddon’ risk is at its highest level since the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.

Russian officials have spoken of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Biden said Russian president Vladimir Putin was ‘not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons’.

Truss and ‘friend’ Macron signal progress on Channel crossing

Liz Truss hailed Emmanuel Macron as a ‘friend’ on Thursday, as the two countries signalled that a new agreement could be close to tackle small-boat crossings in the Channel.

The pair met at the first summit of the European Political Community in Prague, a gathering pushed for by the French president.

There, the pair said they looked forward to ‘an ambitious package of measures this autumn’ to address issue of migration across the Channel. And in a sign that Truss hopes to improve relations with Macron, she had no hesitation in labelling him a ‘friend’, just weeks after refusing to do so.

Hurricane Ian death toll reaches triple digits

The death toll from Hurricane Ian climbed into the triple digits on Thursday.

The number of recorded storm-related deaths has risen to at least 101 in the eight days since the storm made landfall in south-west Florida.

Of the total deaths, 92 were in Florida, according to reports from the Florida Medical Examiners Commission. Other storm deaths include five in North Carolina, three in Cuba and one in Virginia.

September records slowest retail sales growth since shops reopened post-Covid

September recorded the slowest retail sales growth since shops reopened post-Covid due to a combination of inflation, economic crisis and an unexpected bank holiday, figures show.

Total in-store and online sales increased by just 2.8 per cent in September on last year, according to BDO’s High Street Sales Tracker (HSST). This follows a similarly poor set of results in August, which was the previous lowest post-Covid performance for retail sales.

The month began with sales up 3.9 per cent and peaking in the second week at 4.9 per cent, before falling to 2.8 per cent and 1.3 per cent in the third and fourth weeks respectively. The fourth week coincided with the bank holiday to mark the Queen’s funeral.

Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso works with Alpine to create limited-run A110 R special edition

Just two days after Alpine revealed the A110 R as its most extreme road car to date, the French firm has announced a new special edition created from the input of Formula 1 ace Fernando Alonso.

The car gets special matte blue paint, orange (Alonso’s historic racing colours) brake callipers and a varnish-protected ‘Fernando Alonso’ signature. Inside there are the same bucket seats at the normal R model, but there’s orange detailing and a quote from Alonso – There is more than one path to the top of the mountain’ – etched into the sun visor.

Just 32 Fernando Alonso editions will be made, reflecting the number of his F1 triumphs, with a special plaque accompanying each car, while customers will also get a replica of the driver’s racing helmet signed by Alonso.

Judge delays Twitter trial to give Musk time to seal buyout

A judge has delayed a looming trial between Twitter and Elon Musk, giving the Tesla CEO more time to close his 44bn dollar (£39bn) deal to buy the company after months spent fighting to get out of it.

Musk had asked to halt the upcoming Delaware court trial, where the Tesla billionaire was expected to fare poorly against Twitter’s lawsuit to force him to complete his April merger agreement. Musk revived the takeover offer on Monday but said he needed time to get the financing in order.

Chancellor Kathaleen St Jude McCormick, head of the Delaware Chancery Court, said on Thursday that Musk and Twitter now have until October 28 to close the deal. A trial originally set for October 17 will happen in November if they do not, she said.

ScotRail strikes set to go ahead after union rejects ‘kick-in-the-teeth’ offer

Train strikes in Scotland are to go ahead next week after a union representing ScotRail workers rejected the latest pay offer.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union refused the revised deal after talks on Thursday, describing the new five per cent offer as ‘a kick in the teeth’.

It comes after an undisclosed deal was offered on Tuesday, and a few weeks after a previous five per cent pay rise offer was also rejected. ScotRail warned of ‘significant disruption’ to services with the industrial action set to go ahead on Monday.

Jeremy Clarkson contesting notice to shut farm cafe and restaurant

Jeremy Clarkson is appealing against an enforcement notice that had ordered his restaurant and cafe at his Oxfordshire farm to be shut.

The 62-year-old broadcaster opened his Diddly Squat Farm’s restaurant, in Chipping Norton Road, Chadlington, in July. He had previously had two planning applications rejected by West Oxfordshire District Council (WODC).

WODC took action in August saying in its enforcement notice that the parking, toilets, traffic, along with the dining, installed by Clarkson’s farm is ‘visually intrusive and harmful’ to the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. It then ordered the shutting of the restaurant or anything selling food that will be consumed on the farm and also ordered the removal of the dining tables, chairs, parasols, picnic tables, and mobile toilet.

Police Scotland staff given blanket five per cent pay rise after deal made

All Police Scotland staff will receive a five per cent pay increase backdated to April last year following an agreement between the force and union bosses.

Employees across all salary bands will see their pay packets rise, with shift allowances also going up by five per cent. Parental leave will also be introduced; for each child born on and following 1 April 2022, four weeks paid parental leave and 14 weeks unpaid parental leave (per child) can be taken in line with current policy provisions.

Get more from Car Dealer Premium stories

Used car data

Magazine early access Register Or Sign in

Scottish Police Authority (SPA) said this offer represents ‘a significant improvement’ on what was previously on offer.

Weather outlook

The majority of England and Wales will see a heavy band of rain moving southwards, reports BBC Weather. Before the rain arrives, areas will be bright and clear. Sunshine and showers for Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Eastern and southern areas of the UK will be clear and dry tonight. More northerly parts will see cloud and showers.