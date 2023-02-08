Octane Finance and Codeweavers partnership to expand dealer offering

Octane Finance has launched a new dealer showroom after agreeing a point of sale partnership with Cox Automotive’s Codeweavers.

The deal will enable dealers to easily quote and propose their customers directly to Octane and check on the progression of the deal in real time.

It is the latest development in the long-standing relationship between Octane and Codeweavers, which has enabled Octane and its dealer partners to remain at the forefront of vehicle finance.

Among the services provided by Codeweavers are smart calculators and its game changing ‘Email Remote Apply’, feature.

The new system provides an end-to-end solution and integration, streamlining the proposal, and quoting process for dealers and buyers alike.

It also offers multi-lender quoting on hire purchase, personal contract purchase and lease purchase.

Daniel Horner, co-founder & commercial director at Octane said: ‘Octane has grown at a phenomenal rate over the past four-and-a-half years and working alongside Codeweavers further strengthens our market proposition for our dealer partners.’

Ian Francombe, Octane’s sales director, added: ‘I believe that we’ve created a broker POS system which easily rivals and surpasses many lender systems, let alone broker ones.

‘The seamless integration into our internal AutoConvert system in tandem with the way that the Octane team approach each deal gives us a significant commercial advantage’

‘Our partnership with Octane Finance has provided a fantastic opportunity to enhance the proposal and quoting process for retailers working with Octane,’ added Alan Cooper, sales director – affiliation and partnerships at Codeweavers.

‘The point of sale will allow retailers to manage workflows in one place and provide a better, more streamlined finance journey.

‘Working together with our partners, we are consistently innovating our products and services to deliver the best vehicle buying experience for car buyers.’

