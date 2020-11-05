MG Motor once again posted the biggest percentage rise in new car registrations in October.

The Chinese-owned British brand recorded a 126.59 per cent increase in registrations in October 2020 compared to the same month last year – 1,892 cars versus 835 the year before.

It followed September where the brand posted a 169 per cent rise.

Consequently, MG’s market share has risen from 0.58 per cent in 2019 to 1.34 per cent in 2020.

Following MG was Smart which posted a surprising 112 per cent rise – 159 cars were registered in October, up from 75 in the same month last year.

Volvo was next with registrations up by 52.24 per cent, with Audi following in fourth with a 51.15 per cent increase and Vauxhall was in fifth, up 38 per cent.

Subaru, meanwhile, after posting the worst decline in September finished October with registrations up 12.5 per cent, confirming MD John Hurtig’s promise of turning the brand round, starting in October 2020.

Alpine recorded the biggest fall in October, with the Renault-owned sports car brand registered six cars.

SMMT data says the brand now has a zero per cent market share; in October 2019 it had a 0.01 slice of the market.

Maserati (-36.1), Alfa Romeo (-32.3), Mitsubishi (-31.4) and DS Automobiles (-27.5) rounded off the bottom five.

Overall, October registrations were down 1.6 per cent as the Welsh lockdown dented the month’s performance.