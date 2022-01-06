One per cent rise in new car registrations in 2021 was ‘not what we hoped for’, says SMMT

The number of new cars registered in 2021 rose by just one per cent despite a surge in EVs, new figures are expected to show.

Full-year registrations data will be published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) later this morning (Jan 6), and are thought to show around 1.65m cars were registered last year.

It’ll be a one per cent rise from 2020’s 1.63m total, which itself was the worst 12-month performance since 1992.

This is a ‘bleak picture’ and ‘not what we’d hoped for’, SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said.

The global shortage of semiconductors and the impact of the pandemic were blamed for the sector not mounting a stronger recovery from 2020.

Hawes said: ‘The first half of the year was in lockdown and, despite online click and collect, and the industry really stepping up to deliver that, it was still a tough start to the year.’

He said things ‘didn’t improve significantly’ in the latter six months ‘because of shortages in terms of supply.’

‘We think demand is still there,’ he said.

‘Demand is still strong.

‘The challenge is, how do you maximise your ability to supply customers when the supply of vehicles is so heavily challenged coming out of factories?’

It’s expected the Vauxhall Corsa will take the gong of best-selling car of 2021, but more surprisingly the Tesla Model 3 is set to take second place.

Hawes described the increased popularity of electric cars as ‘the one very strong and bright spot on the horizon’.

The full-year figures are expected to show 2021 was was the best year on record for plug-in cars, both battery electrics and plug-in hybrids, with 305,000 registered, accounting for around one in six of all new cars bought.

More battery electric vehicles were registered last year than between 2016 and 2020 combined.

But Hawes stressed the importance of ‘continued investment’ in electric vehicles, saying it ‘doesn’t help’ when cuts are made to government grants.

The latest reduction, in mid-December, saw the maximum amount of cash motorists can claim towards a plug-in car fall £1,000 to £1,500.

The Department for Transport said the move would let the scheme ‘help more people’.

This story will be updated once the figures are released at 9am this morning