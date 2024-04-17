Online showroom for luxury used cars is opened by Greenhous Group

Greenhous Group has opened an online showroom that specialises in used performance and prestige vehicles.

Lumen’s collection of cars – which currently comprise Alfa Romeo, Land Rover, Volkswagen, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Bentley, Porsche, BMW and Tesla – can only be viewed by appointment at the Shrewsbury showroom.

Kris Sage, who became Greenhous Group’s head of prestige and performance in January, said: ‘We are thrilled to be bringing Lumen to the marketplace – the latest business to join the Greenhous Group.

‘Our goal is to provide an unmatched experience for customers in both service and quality when it comes to prestige and performance cars.’

Sage was formerly head of sales at Lakeside Classics for almost three years, joining it from Audi Shrewsbury, where he had been a senior sales executive for nearly five years, and Budgen Motors in Telford before that as sales manager for 5½ years.

Greenhous Group’s MD for its car division, Ashley Passant, added: ‘The launch of Lumen is a significant milestone for Greenhous Group, demonstrating our commitment to growth by stepping into the luxury automotive market and continuing our strong focus on customer experience.’

In February, Greenhous Group – ranked 28th in the Car Dealer Top 100 of the UK’s most profitable dealerships – became the latest motor retailer to end Sunday trading, saying it wanted to improve the work-life balance of staff.

Last year, Greenhous posted a 66% decrease in pre-tax profit from £23.06m in 2021 to £7.85m in 2022.

It was blamed on 2021’s unprecedented market conditions, with 2022’s profit still 28% higher than the £6.15m it made in 2020.