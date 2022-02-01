Opteven and WMS restructure UK management roles to meet future growth plans

A restructure at Opteven Group’s UK business has resulted in a series of promotions from the WMS Group team.

WMS has been part of Opteven for two years and this restructure is part of its ambitious growth targets and will also support delivery of its main services.

Martin Quail, who was previously made CEO of WMS when it joined Opteven, moves to become chairman of WMS and International CEO at Opteven Group.

Craig Grant, pictured, WMS Group commercial director, has been promoted to managing director of Opteven’s UK businesses.

Neil Monks has also been appointed to Opteven’s UK board as WMS’ retail sales and customer service director.

Quail said: ‘The UK market is a key component of Opteven International’s growth aspirations, and – since acquiring WMS in January 2020 – we’ve invested heavily in new products, IT, services and personnel, and experienced impressive growth as a result.

‘Having the backing of a European organisation already present in the automotive aftersales market gives WMS a unique perspective on products and services and we have aspirations to grow our UK business even further.

‘We will therefore be implementing a senior management structure to ensure our team is well-positioned to spearhead our future growth plans and to effectively ensure our customer experience culture remains at the heart of all that we do.’

He added: ‘We are delighted therefore to announce Craig Grant’s role as managing director of all of Opteven’s UK activities and look forward to working with him closely to deliver our long-term growth strategy as we strive to create the best warranty and associated insurance products on the market.

‘We also welcome Neil Monks to the UK Board and congratulate him on his deserved promotion.’