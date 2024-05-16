Out now: Car Dealer 195 features Tom Hartley Jnr, Bangers4Ben 2024 launch – and more!

The new edition of Car Dealer is available now – and it’s crammed with all sorts of automotive goodness!

Issue 195 is free to read and download – here’s a taste of what we’ve got for you this month…

Dashboard

Once again, we’ve been spoiled for choice when it comes to news stories, with some real biggies that we felt needed more space to breathe.

That means we’ve got three pages of major news items in this section, accompanied by the launch of Bangers4Ben 2024 plus a thought-provoking piece on the demise of the manual transmission.

Features

There’s success in car sales, there’s big success – and then there’s Tom Hartley Jnr!

For the latest episode of our Selling Supercars video series, we were given exclusive access to the man who last year made a £20.1m profit on a £181m turnover after shifting just 77 cars. He discusses what makes him tick – and opens up about the split from his father.

We also bring you our regular selection of the coolest products to splash your cash on.

Forecourt

There’s a trio of road tests for you in issue 195, with James Batchelor, Jack Evans and Cameron Richards getting to grips with the refreshed Audi A3 Sportback, Mercedes-Benz’s open-top version of its CLE model, plus our cover star – the second-generation Skoda Kodiaq.

Columns

Our ever-popular mystery used car dealer Big Mike has one or two things to get off his chest about the rise of artificial intelligence

Meanwhile, James Batchelor notices something rather curious about the Italians as he holidays at Lake Como

Round-ups

The four-page News Digest carries summaries of some of the biggest stories from the automotive industry. If you’d like to read them in full, just click on the boxes!

There are business and supplier updates as well, plus a look at what car manufacturers have been up to recently.

Also inside…

In our regular finance section, First Response digital marketer Richard Pygott reflects on Cazoo’s downfall and says there are lessons from it for the industry.

This is just a sample of what’s in the 46 pages of issue 195 of Car Dealer – which you can read and download for free via Issuu.

