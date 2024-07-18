Owl you need is love! Shoreham Vehicle Auctions adopts sculpture in aid of children’s hospice

Shoreham Vehicle Auctions has adopted an owl sculpture that will raise money for a children’s hospice.

The colourful installation, which is currently on display at its auction site in Lancing, is part of the 60-strong Big Hoot art trail, which was launched in Chichester and Arundel earlier this month.

It’s called ‘Owl you need is love’ and has been decorated by artist Emma Everett, who draws inspiration for her work from the colours and sounds of nature.

The 30 large and 30 small sculptures are in place until September 1, after which all the large owls will be auctioned to raise money for Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice, which is based in Arundel.

Shoreham Vehicle Auctions (SVA) has supported Chestnut Tree House for 14 years, raising £300,000 via special car and van auctions.

Alex Wright, SVA’s MD and Chestnut Tree House patron, said: ‘The majority of our SVA team live locally and they are very excited that we are sponsoring an owl to take part in this fantastic family event.

‘More importantly, when the owls are auctioned off, they will raise money for the brilliant Chestnut Tree House charity.’

He added: ‘The hospice provides a hugely valuable service to children and their families in East and West Sussex and south-east, and we look forward to being home to an owl during the summer.

‘It’s important that charities continue to receive support and funding after a difficult few years during and after Covid.’

Chestnut Tree House CEO Becki Jupp said: ‘We are pleased to welcome SVA on board for our summer of owl-themed fun and are very grateful for its continued support of our charity.

‘We hope its staff and customers enjoy the owl event during the summer.’

Pictured at top with the owl sculpture are Alex Wright, left, and SVA operations director Michael Simmons