Park’s Motor Group completes purchase of Mackie Motors dealerships

Scottish car dealer Park’s Motor Group has acquired Mackie Motors, based in Arbroath and Brechin.

The Renault, Nissan, Dacia and MG sites will now trade as Park’s and they have purchased all property and stock.

The former Mackie Motors sites will also benefit from access to stock in the wider group.

All staff will keep their jobs at the dealerships, according to a statement.

Managing director of Mackie Motors Kevin Mackie said: ‘It was a hugely difficult and emotional process for me given our family history in the industry over the last 45 years.

‘However, I am confident that in selling the dealerships to Park’s I have found a new owner who shares the same ethos and values as I do and I trust them to continue to look after the customers we have been honoured to look after over the last 45 years.’

A Park’s spokesperson said: ‘We have known the Mackie Motors business for a long time due to the level of success they have enjoyed within their local communities.

‘We are delighted that we could complete the deal and look forward to growing these businesses and the wider group over the coming years.’

This follows on from Park’s acquisition of Border Automobile Company earlier in the month.

Park’s Motor Group operates 29 franchises from 64 sites in Scotland.