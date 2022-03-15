Log in
Mackie Motors ArbroathMackie Motors Arbroath

News

Park’s Motor Group completes purchase of Mackie Motors dealerships

  • Park’s Motor Group has acquired all of Mackie Motors property and stock
  • This includes two dealerships operating Renault, Nissan, Dacia and MG franchises
  • The purchase follows on from Park’s purchase of Border Automobile’s dealerships earlier in the year

Time 25 seconds ago

Scottish car dealer Park’s Motor Group has acquired Mackie Motors, based in Arbroath and Brechin. 

The Renault, Nissan, Dacia and MG sites will now trade as Park’s and they have purchased all property and stock.

The former Mackie Motors sites will also benefit from access to stock in the wider group.

Advert

All staff will keep their jobs at the dealerships, according to a statement.

Managing director of Mackie Motors Kevin Mackie said: ‘It was a hugely difficult and emotional process for me given our family history in the industry over the last 45 years.

‘However, I am confident that in selling the dealerships to Park’s I have found a new owner who shares the same ethos and values as I do and I trust them to continue to look after the customers we have been honoured to look after over the last 45 years.’

A Park’s spokesperson said: ‘We have known the Mackie Motors business for a long time due to the level of success they have enjoyed within their local communities.

Advert

‘We are delighted that we could complete the deal and look forward to growing these businesses and the wider group over the coming years.’

This follows on from Park’s acquisition of Border Automobile Company earlier in the month.

Park’s Motor Group operates 29 franchises from 64 sites in Scotland.

Rebecca Chaplin's avatar

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190