Pat Kirk Nissan celebrates £300,000 facelift as new Van Centre boosts offering

A Nissan dealership in Northern Ireland has had a £300,000 refurbishment.

Omagh-based Pat Kirk Nissan has undergone a facelift inside and out, embracing the manufacturer’s latest visual identity that features new branding as well as refreshed fixtures and fittings.

Customer areas, which boast complimentary refreshments, have undergone a thorough redesign, complemented by renewed staff facilities to provide a more connected working environment.

The County Tyrone dealership now also boasts a dedicated Van Centre, where LCVs such as Townstar, Primastar and Interstar are on display.

Peter McDermott, the managing director of Pat Kirk Ltd, said: ‘We are thrilled that we have effectively been able to relaunch our Omagh Nissan dealership thanks to the refurbishment that has been carried out over the last few months.

‘I’d like to thank everyone who has worked so hard to make it happen – the results are truly impressive and we’re receiving plenty of compliments from customers old and new.

‘As I’ve said before, we decided to commit to a major investment in the site because we really do value our relationship with Nissan, which extends back to 1996.

‘It’s a brand that is definitely going places and has long been ahead of the curve in terms of its electrification strategy.

‘We now have a showroom that showcases the Nissan range in fine style and our fantastic new Van Centre is the icing on the cake.’

Csaba Vincze, Nissan network development and customer quality director, said: ‘We would like to send the team at Pat Kirk Ltd many congratulations on the completion of their Omagh refurbishment and the opening of their impressive new Van Centre.

‘Pat Kirk and Nissan make a formidable team and we are very proud of the longevity and strength of our relationship.

‘Long may it continue, and long may the motorists of the Omagh area be able to count on us working together to meet all their automotive needs.’