Pendragon chief executive Bill Berman is giving 20 per cent of his salary to the NHS as part of a wider voluntary pay reduction scheme at the motor retailer.

Berman, who was appointed to the role in February, said: ‘My priority has been, and will continue to be, the safety and well-being of our associates, customers and partners in the communities we serve throughout the United Kingdom.

‘Supporting our first responders and frontline workers must be our priority as residents and citizens of this great country. Each day, the men and women of the NHS put themselves in harm’s way in order to save the lives of people they have never met. Every little bit we can do to help the NHS will make a difference.’

He has also directed the company to donate 20,000 disposable seat covers to health trusts and to give first responders and frontline workers 25 per cent off any maintenance or warranty work they need on their vehicles at all operating Pendragon service centres throughout April.

Pendragon – whose brands comprise Evans Halshaw, Stratstone, Car Store, Quickco, Pinewood and Pendragon Vehicle Management – shut all its showrooms as of March 24 and is furloughing 80 per cent of its staff. The remaining employees are working at certain dealerships so that emergency service vehicles and those of frontline workers can be repaired and maintained.

It said today that it was taking various actions to protect its financial position and flexibility, with board members and senior leaders volunteering to have their salary cut by up to one-fifth, upper management by up to 15 per cent, and other corporate and field support personnel by up to 10 per cent.

Car Dealer Magazine has approached Pendragon to try to find out what any of the percentages equate to in pounds sterling.

