Pendragon boss hails new-look multi-million-pound Vauxhall dealership in Wolverhampton

Pendragon boss Bill Berman has told of his excitement about a new-look multi-million-pound Vauxhall showroom in Wolverhampton.

The transformed Evans Halshaw dealership has opened its doors following the easing of lockdown restrictions last month.

There’s space for six new models at the state-of-the-art Bilston Road showroom, and the dealership, which has full Covid safety measures in place, can also accommodate more than 200 used vehicles.

It boasts a new service and repair workshop as well, which can cater for up to 15 vehicles, with four heavy-duty commercial bays.

Electric chargers are available for customers, who can also explore the benefits of EVs in more detail, as the fully electric Mokka-E and Corsa-E models are both on display.

Berman, chief executive of Pendragon, which owns Evans Halshaw, said: ‘We are excited to open the doors to Evans Halshaw Vauxhall Wolverhampton and showcase the full Vauxhall range to our customers.

‘This state-of-the-art site will allow us to continue providing the best possible experience to our customers either in person or digitally when they are choosing their new Vauxhall vehicles.’

An official opening event is planned for the summer, restrictions permitting.

A video has been produced, giving a tour of the sales and service facilities.