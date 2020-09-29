Pendragon lost £31m in the first half of the year as it battled lockdown restrictions which had a huge impact on trading.

The dealer group saw revenue fall 43.4 per cent to £1.21bn during the period with the group making wide use of the government support offered to businesses, it told the Stock Market this morning.

At one point, 80 per cent of its workforce was furloughed.

The bitter blow of the pandemic came after the group started the year ahead of 2019 with trading up – January and February were £5.1m ahead of the same period last year.

However, as the crisis took hold, Pendragon fell to a loss of £2.3m in the first quarter.

And it was the second quarter that cost the group dearly where it clocked up a £28.7m loss, driven by the closures of dealerships in April and May.

Pendragon returned to profitability in June, though, after dealers were allowed to reopen on June 1.