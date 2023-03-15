Pendragon named as BYD’s leading launch partner as two all-electric dealerships open

Pendragon has been named the leading launch partner of BYD as the Chinese carmaker releases its Atto 3 EV in the UK this week.

The UK’s third-most profitable dealer in the Car Dealer Top 100 is opening the first of its BYD sites in Birmingham and Milton Keynes today under its Stratstone brand, making them Pendragon’s first showrooms entirely dedicated to EVs.

They’ll be followed by Stratstone BYD Mayfair later in the year, which Pendragon said will be BYD’s UK flagship showroom.

Bill Berman, chief executive of Pendragon, said: ‘It is a privilege and honour to be a pivotal part of BYD’s launch into the UK market with the introduction of two key Stratstone BYD sites in Birmingham and Milton Keynes.

‘Followed by the upcoming opening of BYD’s flagship, Stratstone Mayfair, in the capital and an additional five dealerships in 2023 and beyond, we are certain our new EV partner will excite automotive fans across the country.

‘As we move closer to the government’s 2030 EV plan and British drivers’ appetite for greener vehicles, the launch of our first all-electric showrooms is a special moment in history for Pendragon.’

Two of the three BYD Atto 3 model variants – Comfort and Design – will be available to order in the Birmingham and Milton Keynes showrooms this week.

The Active model will be following later this year, ahead of the release of more BYD models.

The Atto 3, which scored the top five-star rating in Euro NCAP’s safety tests, has a 60.48 kWh battery offering a claimed WLTP combined range of 260 miles and DC charging from 30 to 80 per cent in 29 minutes.

Michael Shu, general manager and managing director of BYD’s Europe and international co-operation division, said: ‘BYD’s passenger car business has developed rapidly.

‘At present, BYD has served a total of 3.5 million new energy vehicle car owners, and we hope to bring these experiences to the United Kingdom, which we recognise as one of the top European markets.

‘With the advantages of BYD’s core technology, cost and production capacity, combined with the localised resources of local dealer groups, we will bring diversified choices to consumers and provide great customer service.’

Rob Miller, head of BYD operations at Pendragon, added: ‘We look forward to welcoming motorists to our Stratstone BYD sites, where they will be able to test-drive and order the Atto 3.

‘We anticipate demand will be high, with the attractive price point and features in this family-friendly SUV.’