People power really does pay off

Part of our ethos here at First Response Finance is People-Service-Profit, and this drives our people and our business.

We believe that if you recruit and invest in the right people, they will produce an excellent service and returning customers.

This then produces profit, which we reinvest back into our people.

Our people have a strong understanding of our company’s vision and values, and we truly believe in putting our dealers and customers at the heart of what we do.

We are always chasing perfection and we always seek feedback from our customers, dealer network and staff on how we can continually improve our service.

To better understand how well we are doing, we listen to the feedback of our customers and dealers about our service and non-prime finance product.

Our company was named the Best Car Finance Provider and Firm of the Year at the Consumer Credit Awards 2022 last month. We won this award last year as well, and thousands of our customers voted for them both.

Every year we are nominated in the Car Dealer Power awards – an event that recognises companies within the automotive industry.

Our dealer partners have just voted us Finance Provider of the Year (Sub-Prime) in the Car Dealer Power awards for the third consecutive year, meaning we have won the award on eight occasions in total!

Being recognised, nominated and winning these awards means a lot to us and is testament to our people.

We believe that truly putting our customers at the heart of what we do means being there to support them when they need us most.

Besides delivering award-winning service, we also support our customers and dealers during the tough times.

The national lockdowns didn’t stop our lending; we kept our phone lines open to support our dealers who were trading on a limited basis and to support our customers who were concerned about their agreements with us.

We wanted to ensure that even in times of uncertainty, change and chaos, our customers and dealers knew they could rely on First Response Finance.

First Response Finance’s head of sales, Jonathan Such, said of our triumph: ‘We are really happy to receive it, and fortunately we are multiple winners, but the reason why we keep winning these awards, in my view, is due to the amount of effort everybody within First Response Finance puts into providing a class service to our dealers.

‘We supported our dealer network during the 2008 financial crisis, during the national lockdowns due to Covid-19, and we will support our dealers through the cost-of-living crisis, too.’

