Perry’s Vauxhall dealership in Lancashire set to be turned into convenience store

A Vauxhall dealership could soon be turned into a convenience store after proposals were lodged with with a planning committee.

The site, in Leyland, Lancs, has been empty since dealer group Perry’s left as a result of the pandemic in June 2020.

The firm briefly re-opened the premises after the first lockdown but soon made the decision to close the site and move staff elsewhere.

Since then the site has not been used, although an adjacent MOT centre has kept trading, the Lancashire Post reports.

As a result, plans have been put forward to turn the unit into a ‘much needed’ convenience store to serve the town.

The application, made by Covax Properties Ltd, has been submitted to the planning department of South Ribble Council.

Although it has not been revealed which shopping chain will take over the building, the developers want to brick up one roller shutter to create a new pedestrian door and window.