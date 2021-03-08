The Peter Vardy Group has struck up a partnership with a charity in Uganda to give mentoring support for women in some of its poorest communities.

Making the announcement today (Mar 8) on International Women’s Day, it said a group of female leaders from the business were giving up their time to act as volunteer career guides to women in impoverished suburbs of Kampala.

They are advising them via video link on skills such as public speaking, leadership and climbing up the company ladder, and will be working with the 92 Hands organisation for up to a year on the Us4Women programme.

The Kampala-based initiative aims to increase and improve the social and economic strength of women in deprived communities.

Group chief executive Peter Vardy said: ‘We are very proud to be able to facilitate this amazing programme, which is working hand in hand with local people on the ground in Uganda to help women live their lives with a sense of dignity, self-worth and respect.

‘Eight of our people so far have paired themselves with a mentee and we are providing space free from noise and disturbance, as well as technical support, to give them time to be able to communicate effectively.’

Karyn Kennedy, head of marketing at the Peter Vardy Group, said: ‘Women account for around 60 per cent of the world’s labour force yet earn only 10 per cent of its income.

‘Nearly 600 million women worldwide cannot read and write.

‘We chose to collaborate with 92 Hands to make a small contribution to its work of enabling women to have control of their lives, to make their own decisions and to determine their own financial and economic choices.’

It’s the latest charitable activity by Peter Vardy Group, which gives a tenth of its profits to good causes at home and abroad to improve the lives of vulnerable children and young people.

The group – which has 12 franchise dealerships, two major CarStores and employs 980 people – also works closely with other charities and non-profit organisations, giving support, education and care to communities that need them most.