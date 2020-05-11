Peugeot has expanded its online retail feature to make buying or financing a vehicle even more attractive while people are in lockdown.

Buy Online, which was launched in 2017, now has an ‘Exclusively for You’ pop-up via which website visitors can register their details. They then get a unique reference code valid for 14 days that unlocks exclusive offers.

In addition, new Passport customers wanting to finance a car can take a three-month payment holiday to ease any money worries during the coronavirus crisis.

Home delivery is also being offered to Buy Online customers, with Peugeot saying that strict social distancing and sanitisation measures would be strictly adhered to.

David Peel, managing director of Peugeot UK, said: ‘Peugeot Buy Online has been available for a number of years and for many was previously utilised in conjunction with a visit to our retailers.

‘In the current climate, with retail showrooms closed, Peugeot Buy Online becomes our main tool for connecting with our customers, and we want to make sure they receive all the benefits and customer service they expect from our brand in the safest way possible.’

Peugeot staff are available to answer questions during the process.

