Peugeot honours ‘roar-some’ dealers at Guild of Gold Lion Awards

Peugeot’s top-performing UK dealers of 2023 were honoured last night at the manufacturer’s annual Guild of Gold Lion Awards.

Stellantis &You Bristol North won the coveted Peugeot Retailer of the Year prize, topping a list of 20 shortlisted retailers.

The trophy is presented each year to the dealership that delivers the best overall results, and takes all 173 Peugeot retailers in the UK network into account.

Rankings are based on scores for team members, as well as retailers as a whole, and focus on the key areas of service, customer satisfaction and number of vehicles sold.

Meanwhile, Perrys Huddersfield was named LEV Retailer of the Year and Hawkins Motors was named Peugeot’s top Retailer Group during the glittering ceremony held at the Design Museum in London.

Among the individual accolades, James White from Drivers of Prestatyn was named Sales Executive of the Year, whilst Richard Chambers of Griffin Mill Garages was recognised as the top Business Specialist.

Peugeot UK managing director Adam Wood said: ‘We have seen another fantastic year of hard work and progress across the Peugeot retailer network.

‘I am incredibly proud to be able to celebrate the power of partnership, and to recognise the commitment and talent of those leading the way across all departments within the business.

‘Congratulations to all the winners of this year’s Guild of Gold Lion Awards.

‘I would like to extend my thanks for all your efforts, and I look forward to working closely with all our partners in the coming months.’

Winners of Peugeot UK Guild of Gold Lion Awards 2023

Gold Lion Retailer of the Year: Stellantis &You Bristol North

Sales Department of the Year: Arbury Bromsgrove

Aftersales Department of the Year: Lyons Bros

Business Centre of the Year: Arbury Bromsgrove

Customer Experience Retailer of the Year: Drivers of Prestatyn

Motability Retailer of the Year: Campbeltown Motor Company

Most Improved Retailer of the Year: Stellantis &You Coventry

Retailer Group of the Year: Hawkins Motors

LEV Retailer of the Year: Perrys Huddersfield

Sales Executive of the Year: James White – Drivers of Prestatyn

Business Specialist of the Year: Richard Chambers – Griffin Mill Garages

Sales Administration of the Year: Charles Hurst