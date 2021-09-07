PJ Nicholls adds SsangYong brand to portfolio

A dealership in Worcestershire has become the latest to sign up with SsangYong.

The South Korean brand joins the family-owned and run PJ Nicholls in Pershore, which was established in 1984 by Philip Nicholls as a Ford showroom.

Managing director Tom Nicholls said: ‘We are thrilled to be working with SsangYong Motors UK and we look forward to growing our brand with their support.

‘We have exciting prospects for the future and can’t wait to continue serving and supporting our community.

‘We have a lot of experience in SUVs and four-wheel-drive vehicles, and we’re looking forward to the all-electric vehicle range too. The SsangYong product range is a perfect match for us.’

Kevin Griffin, managing director at SsangYong Motors UK, added: ‘We are so very pleased to welcome PJ Nicholls in Pershore to the SsangYong Motors UK team.

‘I’m positive that with the excellent service levels that the dealership provides for its customers, and SsangYong’s value-for-money proposition, we can look forward to great things.’

Now managed by Philip Nicholls’ sons Tom and Adam, the business has expanded into Gloucestershire and Herefordshire, with dealerships at Tewkesbury, Evesham, Malvern and Ledbury as well.

It also owns and runs Gulf forecourts with a Spar shop at each one, and sponsors clubs, teams and charities. Last Christmas, it travelled round Pershore for charity using a Musso Rhino to tow Santa’s sleigh.

