Station Garage Aberdeen, left, and Torphins as SsangYong dealersStation Garage Aberdeen, left, and Torphins as SsangYong dealers

Station Garage does the double with SsangYong as 21-year sales partnership with Mitsubishi draws to a close

  • Dealerships in Torphins and Aberdeen sign up with South Korean manufacturer
  • Showrooms will still offer Mitsubishi aftersales services
  • Station Garage director tells of delight at joining SsangYong family

Station Garage has added SsangYong to its showrooms in Torphins and Aberdeen.

The Scottish dealerships have had the Mitsubishi franchise since 2000, but the Japanese manufacturer is in the latter stages of withdrawing from the UK new car market. Station Garage will continue offering Mitsubishi aftersales, though.

Adrian McGregor, director of Station Garage, said: ‘We are delighted to join the SsangYong family.

‘We believe that there are many synergies between our businesses, and we love the excellent product they have on offer both now and the ones coming in the near future.

‘As the motor trade evolves, we are proud to move with the technology and continue to develop our facilities as we look forward to many more years in business.’

He added: ‘We will, of course, continue to look after our Mitsubishi customers in an aftersales capacity, and we’re excited to welcome new customers too with the introduction of the SsangYong brand.’

Station Garage was established by McGregor and the late Bob Shepherd in May 1979 with the Torphins showroom, specialising in fast Fords.

As its popularity and the demand for servicing grew, in 1986 it created the development that’s now known as Station Garage, which allowed it to expand into the 4×4 market, and it was given the Daihatsu franchise for the north-east of Scotland.

It added Mitsubishi to its portfolio in 2000 after opening its Aberdeen branch that year.

Kevin Griffin, managing director of SsangYong Motors UK, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Station Garage in Aberdeen and Torphins to the SsangYong franchise.

‘The business has an excellent reputation in Scotland and beyond for customer service, and I’m positive that along with SsangYong’s value-for-money proposition we can look forward to great things together.’

Station Garage’s Aberdeen dealership is shown on the left, along with its older sister branch in Torphins

