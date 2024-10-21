Plans submitted to convert builders’ yard into used car dealership

Plans have been submitted to convert an existing builders’ yard and its structures into a car dealership in Clydebank, Scotland.

A planning application to West Dunbartonshire Council looking for the change of use.

According to the Glasgow Times, it is believed the location on Dumbarton Road in Clydebank, near Glasgow, will become a new location for Clydebank Car Sales.

The used car dealer already has a location on Glasgow Road in Clydebank.

In the application’s operational statement, it explains that the existing site entrance will remain and buildings will remain as they are and be repurposed.

The brief statement also says all vehicles will be parked off street and within the site.

The location will also provide parking within the site for staff and customers.

The application is pending approval and comments are still open.