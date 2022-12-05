Plympton Car Centre – Used Car Dealership of the Year (51-100 Cars) Winner 2022

The winner of the Used Car Dealership of the Year (51-100 Cars) category for 2022 was Plympton Car Centre.

The firm, based in Market Road, Plymouth, won the prize thanks to an excellent mystery shopping score and amazing online reviews.

Established in 1994, Plympton Car Centre has become recognised locally as a trusted supplier of quality used cars.

This isn’t the first time the company has enjoyed success at the Car Dealer Magazine Used Car Awards – they were declared Used Car Sales Team of the Year at the 2021 ceremony.

Stewart McMinn, director of the business, said: ‘We are absolutely ecstatic. It has been a hard year, we work hard and we are chuffed to bits to win this.

‘Great customer care is something that we strive for every day, and we really enjoy what we do. We aim to treat everyone equally. With us, everyone gets the same high level of customer service.’

Chico’s Of Plymouth

Motoroo, Romford

Plympton Car Centre, Plympton

RS Car Sales, Sandbach

Your Car Supermarket, Birmingham

Used Car Awards host Mike Brewer added: ‘It’s great to see Plympton Car Centre do well at the Car Dealer Magazine Used Car Awards.

‘The trophy they won this year is another reason to celebrate and another great feather in their cap. Well done!’

Plympton’s Wayne Russell added: ‘We aim to treat everyone equally. With us, everyone gets the same level of satisfaction regardless.

‘We didn’t know who the mystery shopper was, we just treated them as we would any customer who comes in.

‘Car Dealer is massively important for the industry. It is something that I look at every day, I am in the WhatsApp groups and it is massive.’

Watch the Used Car Awards 2022 round-up video below