Polestar passes 10,000 UK registrations

Polestar has delivered its 10,000th new car in the UK.

Latest registration figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders reveals the Swedish electric performance brand delivered 1,069 Polestar 2s in October.

The sales performance represented a growth of 62 per cent over the same period last year.

October was also the best performing month for Polestar 2 registrations.

The company puts the rise down to increased retail and fleet sector sales.

Polestar UK boss Jonathan Goodman said: ‘Polestar, through its direct to customer business model, is gathering serious momentum in the UK, now being one of the brand’s biggest markets globally.

‘I am delighted that we have reached this milestone so soon after we introduced the Polestar 2 in 2020.’

The 10,000 mark stone comes nearly a month since Polestar launched its largest ‘Space’.

The facility forms part the recently revived Battersea Power Station, and is one of a number planned in the coming years.

Polestar will also be opening its UK headquarters in December, housing its commercial and customer care centre.

Opinion: Polestar deserves much better than becoming a meaningless EV name