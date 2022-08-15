Polestar set to more than double UK footprint to boost brand awareness

Swedish electric performance brand Polestar plans to more than double its UK footprint, as it seeks to ramp up brand awareness in readiness to launch new models.

Polestar currently has three ‘Spaces’ across the UK, but this will grow to over six in the next 12 months.

The first to open will be in Battersea Power Station next month, just as the London landmark officially opens after a £9bn transformation.

It’ll join Westfield London, Solihull and Manchester.

Confirming the news to Car Dealer Live, Polestar’s UK CEO and head of global communications, Jonathan Goodman, said: ‘Our plan will be over the next 12 months or so to more than double that [the current three Spaces].

‘The next big one will open in the third quarter – it’ll be a really fabulous looking facility in Battersea Power Station.’

He added: ‘We will increase the numbers, and as we get close to the opening we’ll talk about where they are.

‘I think that we have to increase the geographic footprint of Polestar in the UK.’

Spaces are designed to give potential customers an ‘experience’ rather than a traditional dealership feel, and as such ‘experts’ who aren’t on commission are on hand to help customers and are encouraged not to actively ‘sell’.

The roll-out of new Spaces is part of the next phase of Polestar’s UK plans to increase its brand awareness as it readies new model launches.

Goodman admitted the firm still has ‘a job to do’ to make the Polestar name chime with buyers.

‘Our sales are up 75 per cent year-on-year – the brand is resonating,’ he said.

‘Are we where we need to be? Absolutely not. I think there is huge scope for us to grow the awareness of the brand, and that will take time.’

He added: ‘We have around 7,600 Polestars on the road in the UK – you see more and more of them and that figure is going to grow.

‘But we’ve still got a job to do with making people understand what Polestar is and what it’s about.’

In the interview, which you can watch at the top of this story, Goodman explained how events such as the Goodwood Festival of Speed are the perfect ‘environment’ for Polestar.

The company had one of the largest manufacturer stands at the West Sussex-based motorsports event, and showcased the 02 concept car.

Meanwhile, tackling the famous hillclimb, was the Polestar 1 and the performance version of the Polestar 2 – the BST Edition 270.

The latter will be arriving by the end of the year, along with the official debut of the new Polestar 3 electric SUV.

The model range will swell to include another SUV, Polestar 4, and the Polestar 5 four-door GT in the next few years.

Goodman also chatted about agency sales, new car delays and the Polestar 3 – click the video at the top of this story to watch the full interview.