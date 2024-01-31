Polestar targets Porsche Macan with new £59,990 electric SUV coupe

Polestar has priced up its new ‘4’ SUV coupe and confirmed deliveries should commence in August.

The Polestar 4 is the Swedish electric performance carmaker’s fourth electric model, and follows on from the 1, 2 and 3. However, the car sits between the Polestar 2 hatchback and 3 SUV in terms of size and pricing, and will take on the new Porsche Macan Electric and Audi Q6 E-tron.

For now, two versions will be available each using a 100kWh battery. The Long Range Single Motor packs 268bhp and is rear-wheel, while the Long Range Dual Motor uses twin electric motors to deploy 536bhp to all four wheels. With a 0-62mph sprint time of 3.8 seconds, the Dual Motor becomes Polestar’s fastest-accelerating model to date.

In terms of range, the Long Range Single Motor can cover 376 miles (in preliminary WLTP tests) before needing to charge, while the Dual Motor can manage 360 miles WLTP. Both have 200kW DC and 22kW AC charging capability, as well as bi-directional charging, and a heat pump comes as standard. Vehicle-to-load functionality will be added later.

UK cars get the Plus Pack included free of charge, which adds a 14.7-inch head-up display, a 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, Pixel LED headlights, and electric font and rear seats, among other features.

Additional equipment packages are available too – the £1,800 Pro Pack adds 21-inch wheels and ‘subtle design details’, while the Nappa leather upgrade features animal welfare-secured perforated Bridge of Weir Nappa leather, ventilated front seats with massage, additional speakers and rear comfort headrests.

The Pilot Pack (£1,300) includes an assortment of additional driver assist systems, and the £4,000 Performance Pack adds chassis tuning, 22-inch wheels, four-piston Brembo brakes, and gold detailing for the brake callipers, dust caps and seat belts.

The Polestar 4 Long Range Single Motor is priced from £59,990 while the Long Range Dual Motor starts at £66,990. Order books are open now and deliveries are expected from August.

Meanwhile, Polestar added to its representation in the UK with the opening of a new ‘Space’ in October 2023.

The Lookers-run site is located in the Silverburn shopping centre in Glasgow, and takes the Swedish brand’s UK coverage to eight retail sites.