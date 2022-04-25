Police arrest two men after Caffyns Audi dealership is burgled

Police arrested two men after an Audi dealership had electronic items worth thousands of pounds stolen.

The Caffyns showroom in Eastbourne was targeted early last Tuesday (Apr 19) and had items including iPhones, iPads and laptops stolen, reported the Argus.

However, once the alarm had been raised at the Edward Road showroom and CCTV footage examined, police soon stopped ‘a vehicle of interest’ near Gatwick Airport.

The Argus said a 48-year-old male was detained on suspicion of drug-driving and burglary, and a 58-year-old male was also held soon after.

Both were released on conditional bail pending further inquiries.

A number of the stolen items were found at a bin store in Pembury Road, just over a mile away.

Car Dealer contacted Eastbourne Audi but it declined to comment since proceedings are active.

Insp Rachel Barrow was quoted by the Argus as saying: ‘Business crime is not a victimless crime. Theft and burglary offences can have a serious financial impact on a business and, subsequently, the people who work there, too.

‘Thanks to a swift response and early intervention from our Neighbourhood Enforcement Team, we were able to identify and arrest two suspects and recover some of the stolen property.

‘Some of the items are still missing and we are appealing for anyone with information that could assist our investigation to please get in touch.’

Anybody with information about the incident should contact police online or via the phone number 101, quoting serial 279 of 19/04.

Image via Google Street View