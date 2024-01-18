Police issue public plea after six vehicles are stolen from North Yorkshire used car dealer

Police have launched an investigation after six high-end vehicles were stolen from a car dealership in North Yorkshire.

Officers are asking the public for information after a gang broke into a used car site, believed to be Swale Auto Sales, in the early hours of Tuesday morning (Jan 16).

The group forced their way into the compound, in the Brompton-on-Swale area, before fleeing in the direction of Darlington.

Police believe the suspects then continued into Cumbria, while still displaying trade plates over the cars’ reg numbers.

In the end, the thieves made off with a grey BMW Coupe, a Black BMW 5 Series, a black Mercedes C Class, a black Audi Q7 and a purple Mercedes E Class.

They also stole a Blue Ford Focus, which was later found by officers abandoned and crashed at Barton Truckstop. It has since been recovered by police.

Officers are now asking for anyone with information about the theft to come forward.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: ‘We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

‘In particular, we are appealing for any information relating to any vehicles seen driving in the area matching those stolen and displaying dealership plates or any CCTV or dash-cam footage that may have captured something.

‘We are also looking for information relating to the crashed blue Ford Focus which was found at Barton Truckstop.

‘Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police.’

Members of the public should get in touch with the force by calling 101. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting crime reference number 12240008941.