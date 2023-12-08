Log in
Police launch investigation after three vehicles are stolen from used car dealer in Norfolk

  • Three cars stolen after break in at Sandles Car Supermarket near Kings Lynn
  • Thieves took a blue Volkswagen Golf, white BMW M3 and black Audi worth £80,000
  • Volkswagen and Audi found dumped at roadside but police are still hunting for M3
Time 11:07 am, December 8, 2023

Police are appealing for information after a used car dealership in Norfolk was targeted by thieves in the dead of night.

A gang of at least four men are said to have broken into Sandles Car Supermarket near Kings Lynn late last Tuesday (Nov 28), stealing three cars.

The crooks made off with a blue Volkswagen Golf, a white BMW M3 and a black Audi, worth a combined total of £80,000.

The Golf and Audi were later found dumped at the side of the A10 but the M3 – and the men who stole it – remain unaccounted for.

Police are now appealing for anyone with any information to make themselves known.

A spokesman for Nofolk Constabulary told Car Dealer: ‘We are investigating after three cars were stolen from a commercial premises in Pott Row, King’s Lynn.

‘At least four men broke into the premises at around 10.45pm on Tuesday 28 November 2023 and stole a blue Golf, a white BMW M3, and a black Audi together valued at over £80,000.

The Golf and the Audi were found abandoned on the A10 at Setchey a short time later, and recovered. The BMW remains outstanding.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious or who has any relevant dashcam footage is asked to contact Norfolk Police quoting crime reference 36/84327/23.’

Car Dealer has approached Sandles Car Supermarket for comment.

