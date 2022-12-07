Premier GT – Social Media User of the Year Winner 2022

In the modern world a good omnichannel approach which embraces social media is key to running a successful car dealership.

With that in mind, Social Media User of the Year has become one of the most competitive categories at the Car Dealer Used Car Awards in recent years.

In 2022, the gong was scooped by Premier GT, which beat off strong competition from highly commended firms Tom Hartley Cars and Emerald House of Cars.

The dealership, based just north of Worthing, impressed our judges with the consistently high-quality of its posts on a variety of social media platforms.

Our mystery shoppers were blown away by its engaging videos and great photography, lead by social media expert Zaak Andrews.

Reacting to the win, David Trigg, owner of Premier GT, said: ‘We have a great team at Premier GT. It’s a small team but we’ve known each other for many years.

‘Zaak Andrews comes up with all the ideas and is brilliant with how he bounces them on. We get loads of great feedback.’

Premier GT are regulars at the Car Dealer Used Car Awards and have previously won the Best Use of Video trophy twice.

In 2020 it also won the title of Specialist Used Car Dealership of the Year.

James Baggott, editor-in-chief of Car Dealer Magazine, said: ‘Social media used to be seen as something that is “nice to have” in the used car arena, rather than an essential weapon in a dealership’s marketing armoury.

‘These days, all that’s changed – and keeping up with the ever-changing social media landscape seems to be half the battle!

‘Premier GT are absolutely at the top of their game, however, and are to be commended for their achievements in this hugely important area.’

Also offering his congratulations was Wheeler Dealer, and Used Car Awards host, Mike Brewer who hailed Premier GT as ‘true social media experts.’

He said: ‘Premier GT truly are social media experts.

‘Whether it’s via Facebook, Linkedin or Twitter, their customers can easily find out what they’re up to and check out the great cars in their wonderful showroom. Nice one.’

Watch the Used Car Awards 2022 round-up video below

Main image: Members of the Premier GT team are pictured with (left) Lee Arnold, field sales manager of category sponsor iVendi, and Mike Brewer (right)