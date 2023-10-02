Profit at Amari Supercars falls by nearly a fifth as turnover takes similar tumble

Amari Supercars saw its pre-tax profit tumble by almost a fifth last year to just under £2m.

Newly published accounts for the Preston-based company, filed as Amari Lifestyle Ltd, show it made £1.977m profit before tax during the year ended December 31, 2022 versus £2.449m in 2021.

That was on a turnover that sank by 20% from £40.33m to £31.978m.

Nevertheless, director Saba Syed hailed the revenue as ‘excellent’ in the accompanying report, adding that Amari had an operating profit margin of 7.46%.

Her remuneration was £9,409, versus £8,160 in 2021.

The company, which has traded for more than 12 years, boasts a 15,000 square foot purpose-built showroom, and represents Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Pagani, Porsche, Range Rover and Rolls-Royce.

Amari says its business model is unique in that it aims to buy its stock, as opposed to competitors who mainly operate on a sale-or-return basis.

‘This is where the company demonstrates its strength and buying power over other dealerships who do not have the wealth of knowledge or experience that is offered at Amari Supercars coupled with excellent buying power not reliant on external funding,’ said Syed in the report.

Amari said of its workforce, which went up from 10 to 11 last year on average: ‘The company employs loyal and long-standing members of staff, each with unique skill sets.

‘Staff are rewarded well, instilling confidence in the employee that they have complete job security.’

No environmental effect had been noticed by Amari ‘as it deals with elite buyers only, therefore the cost of living and other national factors are insignificant at present’, said the board.

During this summer, Amari Supercars bosses Sheikh Amari and Syed spoke to Car Dealer for our Selling Supercars series. You can watch the video at the top of this story.