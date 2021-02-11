Marshall Motor Group was crowned Jaguar Group of the Year at the Jaguar Land Rover Retailer Awards 2020, with dealerships across the group being recognised by the brands.

Meanwhile, the group’s Land Rover business was also recognised and placed third overall in the rankings.

The dealerships are rated based on a balance scorecard of customer satisfaction and sales performance.

Marshall’s Jaguar and Land Rover businesses in Cambridge were recognised in the Most Improved Retailer of the Year category.

In total, the group was recognised across six different categories, with two of its dealerships recognised at regional level too.

Marshall Jaguar Ipswich was named the top dealer in Region 6 and Marshall Jaguar Oxford won in Region 8.

Shaun Allen, Marshall Jaguar Land Rover franchise director said: ‘Well done and congratulations to all the winners, I’m so very proud of all my team.

‘To pick up six accolades, across both brands, during the most challenging of years is testament to our sales and aftersales team’s continued efforts, customer-centric focus, commitment and passion.

‘This performance gives us a great foundation to have an even better 2021!’