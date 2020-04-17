Online workshops are being organised by the RAC Dealer Network to keep members up to speed on new opportunities now and once the coronavirus crisis has passed.

The Virtual Dealer Workshop Sessions started this week, with the first one – on operational management – drawing 100 delegates. There are four more in the series, with the next webinar – on Tuesday, April 21 – looking at e-showrooms. All of them are being hosted by Ali May-Khalil from consultancy Sentience Automotive Solutions, who has also appeared on Car Dealer Live.

Sean Kent, RAC director of sales at Assurant, which partners with the RAC in the dealer and aftersales markets, said: ‘We have almost 1,500 used car retailers in the RAC Dealer Network and what we are doing with the Virtual Dealer Workshop Sessions is an extension of the support that we deliver at all times – providing practical advice to help them not only through current conditions but to enable them to develop their business further in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘The effects of the sessions are designed to continue over time, with dealers encouraged to create a workshop booklet that will include a range of commitments based on what they have learnt. This will then be supported by their Assurant account managers in the field.

‘Ali May-Khalil is well known to many of our dealers and has already helped some of them to produce excellent outcomes through previous consultancy sessions, so we are very much looking forward to seeing what results will be achieved from these webinars.’

Details of the remaining modules are as follows:

Tuesday, April 21 , 10am and 2pm, The E-Showroom

Thursday, April 23 , 10am and 2pm, Social Media

Monday, April 27 , 10am and 2pm, Revenue Generation

Tuesday, April 28, 10am and 2pm, The Future

To register for the webinars, RAC Dealer Network members should enter their details at info.assurant.com/VirtualDealerWorkshop. Used car and van retailers who are outside the network but interested in joining should email hello@assurant.com.

Car Dealer Live: Sentience Automotive Solutions crisis consultants give sound advice