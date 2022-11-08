RAC Dealer Network to ‘take over’ G3 Remarketing site for auctions

The RAC Dealer Network and G3 Remarketing have struck a deal built around the vehicle auction specialist’s physical sales and new technology products.

The partnership agreement will see a series of ‘takeover’ auctions next year at G3’s state-of-the-art auction facility in Castleford, with RAC dealers accessing exclusive offers on buyers’ fees as well as meeting their account managers and other members of the 1,200-strong network.

RAC dealers will also have early access to G3’s valuation and inspection tool Signal.

It has been in development for 18 months, with a panel of dealers currently having exclusive beta access to the pilot version ahead of a planned release early next year

Lee Coomber, RAC sales agent director at Assurant, which partners with the RAC in the dealer and aftersales sectors, said: ‘We have been working on a series of new partnerships designed to benefit our members, and G3 is one of the first that we have been able to announce.

‘As businesses, we are very well aligned, and the takeover events planned at Castleford will enable our dealers to access high-quality stock at a reduced cost, while access to Signal will provide them with leading-edge technology ahead of the rest of the dealer market.’

Matt Dale, co-owner and director of G3, which was voted Auction House of the Year at this year’s Car Dealer Power, added: ‘We’re very pleased to be able to forge this deal with the RAC Dealer Network, which is among the recognised leaders in the aftersales sector.

‘The vehicle sale and technology advantages that we are providing to its members are a recognition of the potential importance of this partnership, and we look forward to working closely on further co-operation in the future.’