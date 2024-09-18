RAC study reveals one in five MOT tests was failed last year as vehicles faults rack up

A new survey has found that one in five MOT tests carried out in Britain last year was unsuccessful, with some vehicles carrying close to 30 major faults.

The study by the RAC Foundation found that of the 43.7m tests conducted in 2023, a chunky 9.9m were unsuccessful.

That figure equates to a fail rate of around 22% with close to 30 vehicles failing at least one test with more than 24 faults.

Among the worst performing cars was a 1997 Daihatsu Fourtrak which had a staggering 29 ‘dangerous’ or ‘major’ faults.

The RAC study into government figures also revealed some of the most bizarre causes for vehicles failing tests in 2023.

Among the obscure reasons were a missing nearside front brake disc (31 tests), a steering lock inadvertently engaging (64 tests) and the spare wheel being likely to become detached (186 tests).

The maximum fee for conducting an MOT is £54.85 for a car, with repairs charged on top.

In January 2023, the Conservative government launched a consultation on proposals to delay the requirement for when new cars, motorbikes and vans must have their first MOT to four years.

Views on the frequency of MOTs were also sought before it was decided that no changes would be made, due to safety concerns raised by the automotive industry.

Giving his views on the survey, RAC Foundation director Steve Gooding said: ‘Vehicles can fail an MOT for more than 600 different reasons.

‘Some of these might well be difficult for owners to spot ahead of time but what’s concerning is that drivers are taking cars for a test with such obvious defects as missing brakes.

‘It might be that some people are taking a car to be tested just to check quite how many things will need to be fixed before it will get through, but others look like they are turning up with vehicles displaying faults that are impossible to miss.

‘This should be food for thought for those who suggest we don’t need an annual roadworthiness check.

‘What’s really worrying is how many people might be taking a chance by continuing to drive cars with potentially lethal faults just because their next MOT isn’t yet due.’