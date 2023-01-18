Proposals to postpone first MOT for four years will ‘put lives at risk’

Industry leaders have reacted angrily to government plans which would allow owners of new cars, motorbikes and vans to delay their vehicle’s first MOT by a year.

The Department for Transport has launched a consultation on the future of MOT tests, which includes a number of controversial measures.

The plans include light vehicles in Britain having their first MOT four years after they are registered, compared with three years currently.

Views on the frequency of MOTs – which under existing regulations are every 12 months after the first test – are also being sought.

The subject of biennial tests has been a hugely contentious issue within the motor trade since it was first raised, with safety group criticising the idea last year.

The DfT said it wants to ‘ensure roadworthiness checks continue to balance costs on motorists while ensuring road safety, keeping up with advances in vehicle technology, and tackling vehicle emissions’.

Under current regulations, drivers can be fined up to £1,000 for using a vehicle without a valid MOT, which cost an average of £40.

The DfT says its plans could save motorists around £100m a year and believes ‘major developments in vehicle technology’ have increased road safety since MOTs were introduced in 1960.

AA ‘strongly discourages’ changes

Reacting to the launch of the latest consultation, Edmund King, president of the AA said the proposals went against public opinion.

He also questioned the impact such measures could have on road safety, especially when it comes to brakes and tyres.

He said: ‘The MOT plays a vital role in ensuring that vehicles on our roads are safe and well maintained, and while not a formal recommendation, we totally oppose any change from an annual MOT.

‘Last year, 83 per cent of drivers said that the annual MOT was “very important” for keeping our cars and roads as safe as possible, which highlights why an annual MOT must remain in place.

‘With one in 10 cars failing their first MOT, we strongly discourage the government from extending a car’s first MOT to the fourth anniversary due to road safety concerns.

‘When this proposal was last considered in 2017-18, the four-year policy did not obtain public support – with many citing concerns over vehicle safety as the main reason for opposing the move.

‘We do not believe this to have changed over time. Safety items like tyres and brakes can often be deficient after three years.’

The RAC said it did not have a problem in principle with extending a car’s first MOT but hit out at any plans to do away with annual tests.

Plans ‘put lives at risk’

Nicholas Lyes, RAC head of roads policy, said: ‘While we’re not opposed to delaying a new vehicle’s first MOT, we believe there should be a requirement for particularly high mileage vehicles to be tested sooner.

‘If the government is looking to improve the MOT, now is the ideal time to take into account how much a vehicle is driven, alongside the number of years it’s been on the road.

‘We’re also disappointed the government is still entertaining the idea of increasing the time between MOTs.

‘Our research clearly shows drivers don’t agree with this and believe it’s dangerous. It would also likely increase the number of unroadworthy vehicles on our roads – putting lives at risk – and not save drivers any money as they would likely end up with bigger repair bills as a result.’

Elsewhere, the Independent Garage Association announced it will be carrying out a full impact assessment of the proposed changes and will be consulting with its members.

Stuart James, IGA Chief Executive comments: ‘The MOT has been in the government’s spotlight for some time and the IGA were expecting a review of this type, however the far-reaching nature of the consultation announced this morning goes deeper and wider than anticipated.

‘A common-sense approach to the consultation will be needed, with road safety being of paramount importance above gaining votes in the next election.

‘The MOT plays a vital part in keeping the UK’s roads amongst the safest in the world, and the IGA will work closely with the government to safeguard this record and ensure a fair, viable and safe future for the MOT system which protects all road users.’

Car Dealer Live – the future of the car dealer – exclusive conference features talks from leading car dealers, Google and Auto Trader among much more. Find out the full event details and book tickets.