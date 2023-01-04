Redgate Lodge spends more than £1m on new preparation centre and showroom upgrades

Car dealership Redgate Lodge has invested over £1m into buying a new preparation site as well as renovating its existing showroom, bosses have announced.

The Used Car Awards-nominated outfit originally bought its showroom, an ex main dealer site in Newcastle, in 2013 and has been operating out of the facility ever since.

At the time of the original purchase, the premises were ‘tired and neglected’ but the business was only able to afford a quick makeover.

Now however, following a period of sustained success, the firm has been able to throw money at a vast renovation project to transform the premises.

At the same time, the firm has ploughed a further £800,000 into buying and restoring a new preparation site, situated less than a mile from the showroom.

The two projects have seen Redgate Lodge invest £1.1m into its sites with managing director, Scott Sibley, keen to continuing growing the business.

He told Car Dealer: ‘The new property is only one mile from our retail site so logistically it is perfect.

‘We completed the purchase, buying it outright and proceeded with the fit out.

‘The building has now had a full refurbishment including electrical rewire, new windows and security shutters, new fencing and resurfacing of the compound.

‘We have now relocated our bodyshop from the retail site, and have installed two new commercial ovens, generators, and a paint mixing area.

‘We have also fully installed a new vehicle workshop including an MOT lane with pit for Class 7 van MOTs, new vehicle ramps, tyre machines, diagnostic equipment, and all the latest workshop tools.’

The refurbishment of the firm’s original showroom includes the full site being covered in fresh tarmac, given a new insulated roof, new LED signage and an updated security system.

Bosses have also shelled out for new fencing, gates and even a diamond stage photo booth for car presentations.

In order to save energy throughout the cost-of-living crisis and beyond, the site has also been given three waste oil burners as well as LED lighting with sensors.

To improve customer experience, the showroom has been fitted with a new coffee and relaxation area as well as three new sales pods that include digital presentations.

Sibley added: ‘Presentation and attention to detail is everything to us, customers need to be able to park easily, then stroll around our cars in a well laid out clean and organised environment.

‘The fresh black tarmac makes our cars look even better, it’s like a new black carpet. Our customers have already commented on how immaculate the site looks.

‘I spoke with my sales team and pointed towards a £30,000 Audi S5 on the forecourt, the car looked amazing on the website however the forecourt was a different story, the cracks in the old tarmac, loose gravel and moss absolutely killed the presentation.

‘Being an ex-chef, I used the analogy, it’s like serving a fabulous Wagyu Fillet Steak on a chipped scratched plate! You just wouldn’t do it.

‘I’m now absolutely delighted with the look and feel of the site and am looking forward to a busy start to the year.’

