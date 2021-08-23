Redgate Lodge offers £5,000 reward to find arsonists who targeted two cars on forecourt

Multiple award-winning independent used car dealer Redgate Lodge is offering a cash reward following an arson attack.

Owner Scott Sibley said he was baffled as to why the dealership had been targeted, and is appealing for information to catch the culprits after two cars were set on fire late last night (Aug 22).

Sibley was alerted to the blaze at his dealership in Shiremoor, Newcastle upon Tyne, that saw a Ford Focus RS and BMW 335 saloon destroyed by the arsonists, with thousands of pounds’ worth of damage caused.

Emergency crews were able to put out the fire before it spread to the rest of the forecourt.

The four-time Car Dealer Used Car Awards winner is now offering a £5,000 cash reward to find those responsible.

Speaking to Car Dealer, Sibley said: ‘I received a call at 11.45pm last night from Protector Group Security who monitor our site. They explained two cars were on fire and both the police and fire service were in attendance.

‘I quickly got in the car and made my way to the garage. The fire was out when I arrived – both the police and fire service did an excellent job.

‘I honestly have no idea who would do this or why.

‘I’m very keen to find out who is responsible and I’m offering a £5,000 reward for any information leading to their prosecution.’

In a Facebook post, the dealership owner said: ‘We are extremely keen on finding out who did this.

‘If you know who they are please WhatsApp us, the WhatsApp is private and secure, all information will be kept in the strictest of confidence and you will remain anonymous!

‘If the information you provide us with leads to the culprits’ prosecution, we will happily pay you £5,000 in cash or into your bank.

‘WhatsApp number – 07903 313738’.