Refurbished Nissan dealership enjoys ‘significant’ increase in customer visits

A Nissan dealership says customer interest has gone up after it had a makeover costing some £150,000.

Shelbourne Motors Nissan in Portadown is one of the latest showrooms to adopt the manufacturer’s new corporate identity.

It now boasts updated signs and visuals as well as refreshed fixtures and fittings.

The showroom has also had a major refurbishment inside in a bid to make visitors feel welcome and able to explore the range.

General manager Richard Crawford said: ‘We’re delighted that our premises have been brought up to date in such a stylish and eye-catching way.

‘The new Nissan corporate identity looks great – it’s modern yet inviting.

‘Feedback from our staff and customers has been excellent, and since the completion of the refurbishment project we have noticed a significant increase in the number of visitors.’

He added: ‘One thing that hasn’t changed, however, is the excellent level of service we provide.

‘Our friendly team are well known for providing a warm welcome to customers old and new.’

A Nissan Motor GB spokesperson said: ‘We are thrilled that Shelbourne Motors’ Nissan dealership in Portadown has adopted our new corporate identity and we send everyone concerned every good wish for the future.

‘Nissan is a manufacturer that really is going places. Our wonderful vehicles deserve to be displayed in superb surroundings, and they certainly are at Shelbourne Motors Nissan in Portadown.’