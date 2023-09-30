Reigning champ says Used Car Awards are of ‘paramount importance’ to the automotive industry as deadline approaches

With the deadline for business to get their nominations in for this year’s Car Dealer Used Car Awards fast approaching, we have been chatting to one of last year’s winners about the importance of the event.

Firms have until Monday to throw their hat in the ring for an award at the motor trade’s glitziest night of the year, sponsored by Black Horse.

Among the new gongs dished out at last year’s ceremony was a new prize celebrating diversity and inclusion, which was won by Sytner.

The firm will be hoping to retain the prize at The Brewery, London on November 27 and ahead of the big night we have been catching up with the dealer group’s head of diversity and inclusion, Jodie Williams.

Here is what she had to say…

What did it mean to win the award last year?

‘Winning the Diversity and Inclusion Award at the Used Car Dealer Awards was a defining moment of recognition for all of the work we have done and continue to do around D&I.

‘It signified our unwavering commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment across the group. This award was recognition of the hard work and dedication of our teams and colleagues to embed and prioritise inclusivity in all that we do, from customer interactions to hiring practices.

‘It was a validation of our core values and the belief that diversity is not just a buzzword or a tick box but a fundamental principle that enhances our business and community.’

Why was winning an award is so important?

‘Winning an award of this nature is immensely important for our business. Firstly, it boosts customer confidence significantly.

‘In today’s increasingly diverse and socially-conscious world, customers seek out businesses that prioritise diversity and inclusivity. This award serves as a visible testament to our commitment, building trust and loyalty among our customers.

‘In addition it grants us a platform to share our story and showcase our dedication to diversity and inclusion. This visibility extends beyond the automotive industry, resonating with a broader audience and inspiring other businesses to follow suit.

‘It’s an opportunity to position ourselves as industry leaders who not only provide luxury vehicles but also embody the values that matter most to our customers.’

How important are the Used Car Awards are to the automotive industry?

‘The Used Car Awards are of paramount importance within the automotive industry.

‘They serve as a prestigious recognition of excellence and innovation, setting a high standard for the industry.

‘These awards are a celebration of industry achievements and best practices, driving healthy competition among dealerships and ultimately benefiting consumers by raising the overall quality and integrity of the industry.’

How increasingly important is the Diversity & Inclusivity category in particular?

‘For decades D&I has been an integral part of businesses success, in more recent years the importance of D&I has surged across the automotive industry.

‘This reflects a broader shift in consumer expectations and the industry’s acknowledgment of the critical role diversity and inclusion plays in business success.

‘It is increasingly important that we are representative of our customers and that our colleagues are supported and have environments where they can be their best selves.

‘Winning an award in this category not only differentiates us from competitors but also underscores our leadership in shaping a more inclusive and equitable automotive landscape.

‘It demonstrates our commitment to evolving with the times and embracing diversity as a driving force for positive change within the industry.’

Car dealerships, manufacturers, suppliers, plus service and repair firms can nominate themselves or other businesses across a range of categories.

Once nominations have closed at 5pm on Monday, October 2, the in-depth judging process begins, which includes a mystery shopping process to discover the best of the best in the used car industry.

