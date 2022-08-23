Renault and Stellantis confirm return to normal output at plants, easing fears over new car production

Both Renault and Stellantis have confirmed a return to normal output at their French factories in a move that could ease fears over new car production.

As is tradition in France, both firms closed their plants in the country throughout the summer months of July and August.

Last year, the sites returned at reduced capacity due to the semiconductor crisis but that has not been the case this time round, as workers return.

Renault says production is at ‘normal’ levels, despite ongoing supply chain issues around the world.

A Renault spokeswoman said: ‘We anticipate production to resume normally,’ ahead of the firm’s schedules return at the end of the month.

Stellantis meanwhile, has already seen staff return to work. Bosses say business has resumed ‘well’ but they are continuing to monitor the semiconductor shortage.

A spokesperson for the company said: ‘Our French production sites have resumed business well after the summer break, still amid a semiconductor shortage that requires daily monitoring by our teams.’

The news that the factories are operational once again could spell good news for the UK’s new car market with hopes that extra production could cut long waiting times.

Stellantis currently operates five factories on the other side of the English Channel.

The firm builds Citroen, DS and Peugeot cars in the country.