Renault Group reports improved worldwide figures for first half of 2021

  • 18.7 per cent rise in sales posted for first half of year
  • Renault, Dacia and Lada all see sales increase versus same period in 2020
  • Figures are still down on pre-pandemic start to 2019

Renault Group has announced improved year-on-year worldwide sales figures for the first half of 2021.

The group, which includes the likes of Renault, Dacia and Lada, sold 18.7 per cent more vehicles than the same six-month period in 2020.

The figures are swayed by the strong effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the figures are still down 24.2 per cent on the first half of 2019.

Overall, the group sold a total of 1,422,600 vehicles around the world between January and June 2021.

The Renault brand, which sold 901,500 vehicles, saw a year-on-year rise of 18.5 per cent.

The company made particularly strong strides in Europe, where 532,161 were sold – representing a 7.1 per cent market share.

The boost largely came as a result of the brand’s E-Tech electric and electrified passenger cars, which were up 149 per cent at 91,869.

Dacia recorded an even bigger improvement – largely down to the new Sandero, which was the best-selling vehicle within the retail market in Europe.

The firm made an impressive 262,814 sales overall – up 24.5 per cent.

The biggest hike in sales came from Lada, which picked up by 41.1 per cent compared with the first six months of last year.

As a result of the improvements, Renault Group said it remained on course to meet its sales targets for this year.

