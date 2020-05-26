Renault is preparing for its dealerships to reopen with a Select and Collect service.

Ahead of the network resuming business, customers can research and reserve a new or used vehicle via the Virtual Showroom and Online Stock Reservation tool. A phone call or email then tells them when they can collect the vehicle at their chosen retailer.

They don’t have to enter the premises to collect it, as they will have already completed finance documents at home via the Remote eSign Portal.

Signs at the dealerships direct them where to go, and Renault says that any interactions during the collection will adhere to NFDA and SMMT guidance, as well as the latest government advice on social distancing.

It adds that all cars will be prepared and cleaned to a high standard, including disinfecting door handles plus using covers for seats, steering wheels, gear levers and floor mats. PPE will be worn by anyone working on a vehicle, and keys will be wiped clean and put in a neutral place for the customer.

The Select and Collect service is the first step by Renault towards restarting dealership operations. It says there will be a full reopening following approval and once it’s deemed safe.

Among the other safety measures, showroom appointments and visits will be staggered where possible and the number of visitors limited, with social distancing inside and outside.

There will also be reminders to keep workplaces and vehicles clean to the highest standards.

Videos are being posted online and on social channels to let customers know about the measures taken.

