Nissan will be reducing its presence in Europe even further but its UK network will remain one of its target markets, according to reports in a Japanese newspaper.

Publication Yomiuri revealed it had been informed by an unnamed source that the car maker will be scaling back its efforts in Europe although it will continue to sell cars through its Renault network.

The areas that will be hit by this are largely in Eastern Europe, with thirty countries expected to see a reduction from the brand.

It also claims parts of Wester Europe including the Netherlands will be losing the brand, according to the daily paper.

In Europe, it says Nissan’s target markets will be the UK, Germany, Spain and Italy and parts of Northern Europe where its electric vehicles have been widely adopted.

The article added that Nissan plans to close its Avila plant in Spain, after the Barcelona closure was delayed to December this year, and there is no mention of the UK Sunderland plant.

In November, German newspaper Automobilwoche also quoted an unnamed source at Nissan saying the UK plant would close but Nissan denied a decision had been made at the time.

When the Brexit agreement was announced it told the Sunderland Echo it ‘[looks] forward to the continued success of our UK-based design, engineering and manufacturing operations, which have been serving the European market for more than 30 years’.