Revealed: The biggest used car repair bills of the last 12 months

  • Land Rover models take up six of the top 20 spots in most expensive repairs list
  • WarrantyWise revealed its top 20 most expensive repair bills in last 12 months
  • Lamborghini takes top three slots with biggest repair bill topping £40k on Aventador
Time 7:14 am, October 26, 2022

Lamborghini Aventador supercars accounted for three of the biggest repair bills a warranty company had to pay out in the last 12 months.

Three separate Lamborghini Aventador models failed so spectacularly that WarrantyWise was forced to shell out a total of £115,401 in repair costs. 

The data comes as the warranty company revealed exclusively to Car Dealer the top 20 biggest repair bills it has paid out in the past year.

One Aventador required a new engine at a cost of £40,662, while two others had issues with their gearboxes costing £38,331 and £36,408 each to fix.

Six Land Rover models made the top 20 list with five Range Rover Sport models requiring new engines.

The cost of one of those repairs cost an eye watering £30,251, with the cheapest costing a painful £17,196.

WarrantyWise provides cover for hundreds of thousands of used cars and is the current reigning champion in the Car Dealer Power Warranty Provider of the Year category.

Three Audi models appear on the list. An RS4 was the fifth most expensive repair when it needed a new engine costing £27,124.

An Audi A4 also required a new engine which cost £21,115 and an RS6 required work on its braking system setting the warranty firm back £18,580.

There’s even a Rolls Royce in the top 20 with a Phantom requiring work on its cooling system to the tune of £17,548.

Three BMW models appear in the list, a Bentley, one Vauxhall, one Mitsubishi and a Porsche.

£40,662
Cost to repair a Lamborghini Aventador engine

Lawrence Whittaker, CEO of WarrantyWise, said: ‘People often ask me why after more than a century of internal combustion engines do so many still break down. Well, not only do they still go wrong, but during the last 12 months we have seen an increase in the number of repairs for engines at Warrantywise.


‘This is due to engines growing ever more complicated to try and reduce emissions, with a growing number of superchargers and turbos, which put extra pressure on smaller capacity engines to give a higher bhp figure.’

Whittaker also explained that parts prices have risen ‘dramatically’ as raw materials surge in price, having a knock on impact on repair costs.

He added: ‘Labour rates are also increasing at an alarming rate with some franchised dealers now charging £250 per hour in central London.

‘All in all, owning a car outside manufacturers warranty has become a more worrying prospect.’

The biggest used car repair bills of last 12 months

Data supplied by WarrantyWise

  • Lamborghini Aventador (engine) – £40,662
  • Lamborghini Aventador (gearbox) – £38,331
  • Lamborghini Aventador (gearbox) – £36,408
  • Range Rover Sport (engine) – £30,251
  • Audi RS4 (engine) – £27,124
  • Mitsubishi L200 (engine) – £25,295
  • Range Rover Sport (engine) – £22,760
  • Land Rover Discovery Sport (turbo) – £21,116
  • Audi A4 (engine) – £21,115
  • BMW X5 (engine) – £20,806
  • Vauxhall Monaro (engine) – £19,929
  • Bentley Continental GTC ( gearbox) – £19,664
  • Range Rover Sport (engine) – £18,752
  • Audi RS6 (brakes) – £18,580
  • Range Rover Sport (engine) – £18,186
  • BMW M135i (engine) – £17,708
  • Rolls Royce Phantom (cooling system) – £17,548
  • BMW X6 (engine) – £17,515
  • Porsche 911 (engine) – £17,300
  • Range Rover Sport (engine) – £17,196

The news follows the results of the What Car? Relatability Survey which also found Land Rover models to be troublesome.

The Discovery was named the most unreliable used car with models made between 2017 and the present day the most likely to break down.

What Car? quizzed 25,000 used car owners in September and found that Discovery drivers were most likely to experience problems with electrics, bodywork and batteries.

The most unreliable brand was Jeep with Land Rover second.

Jim Holder, editorial director for What Car? said: ‘Land Rover’s ongoing woes highlight once again the disconnect between the brand values and desirability of its vehicles and the ownership experience.

‘Remarkably, it continues to get away with selling a large number of hugely profitable cars despite this.’

