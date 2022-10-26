Revealed: The biggest used car repair bills of the last 12 months

Lamborghini Aventador supercars accounted for three of the biggest repair bills a warranty company had to pay out in the last 12 months.

Three separate Lamborghini Aventador models failed so spectacularly that WarrantyWise was forced to shell out a total of £115,401 in repair costs.

The data comes as the warranty company revealed exclusively to Car Dealer the top 20 biggest repair bills it has paid out in the past year.

One Aventador required a new engine at a cost of £40,662, while two others had issues with their gearboxes costing £38,331 and £36,408 each to fix.

Six Land Rover models made the top 20 list with five Range Rover Sport models requiring new engines.

The cost of one of those repairs cost an eye watering £30,251, with the cheapest costing a painful £17,196.

Three Audi models appear on the list. An RS4 was the fifth most expensive repair when it needed a new engine costing £27,124.

An Audi A4 also required a new engine which cost £21,115 and an RS6 required work on its braking system setting the warranty firm back £18,580.

There’s even a Rolls Royce in the top 20 with a Phantom requiring work on its cooling system to the tune of £17,548.

Three BMW models appear in the list, a Bentley, one Vauxhall, one Mitsubishi and a Porsche.

£40,662

Cost to repair a Lamborghini Aventador engine

Lawrence Whittaker, CEO of WarrantyWise, said: ‘People often ask me why after more than a century of internal combustion engines do so many still break down. Well, not only do they still go wrong, but during the last 12 months we have seen an increase in the number of repairs for engines at Warrantywise.

‘This is due to engines growing ever more complicated to try and reduce emissions, with a growing number of superchargers and turbos, which put extra pressure on smaller capacity engines to give a higher bhp figure.’

Whittaker also explained that parts prices have risen ‘dramatically’ as raw materials surge in price, having a knock on impact on repair costs.

He added: ‘Labour rates are also increasing at an alarming rate with some franchised dealers now charging £250 per hour in central London.

‘All in all, owning a car outside manufacturers warranty has become a more worrying prospect.’

The biggest used car repair bills of last 12 months

Lamborghini Aventador (engine) – £40,662

Lamborghini Aventador (gearbox) – £38,331

Lamborghini Aventador (gearbox) – £36,408

Range Rover Sport (engine) – £30,251

Audi RS4 (engine) – £27,124

Mitsubishi L200 (engine) – £25,295

Range Rover Sport (engine) – £22,760

Land Rover Discovery Sport (turbo) – £21,116

Audi A4 (engine) – £21,115

BMW X5 (engine) – £20,806

Vauxhall Monaro (engine) – £19,929

Bentley Continental GTC ( gearbox) – £19,664

Range Rover Sport (engine) – £18,752

Audi RS6 (brakes) – £18,580

Range Rover Sport (engine) – £18,186

BMW M135i (engine) – £17,708

Rolls Royce Phantom (cooling system) – £17,548

BMW X6 (engine) – £17,515

Porsche 911 (engine) – £17,300

Range Rover Sport (engine) – £17,196

The news follows the results of the What Car? Relatability Survey which also found Land Rover models to be troublesome.

The Discovery was named the most unreliable used car with models made between 2017 and the present day the most likely to break down.

What Car? quizzed 25,000 used car owners in September and found that Discovery drivers were most likely to experience problems with electrics, bodywork and batteries.

The most unreliable brand was Jeep with Land Rover second.

Jim Holder, editorial director for What Car? said: ‘Land Rover’s ongoing woes highlight once again the disconnect between the brand values and desirability of its vehicles and the ownership experience.

‘Remarkably, it continues to get away with selling a large number of hugely profitable cars despite this.’