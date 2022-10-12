Warrantywise – Warranty Provider of the Year 2022

Looking after your customers once they’ve bought a car from you is imperative for customer retention – and a good warranty provider can help with that.

Warrantywise works hard to keep its 3,000-plus dealer partners happy – and the results this year show just that.

It’s no stranger to the Car Dealer Power Awards either – this is the third year in a row that it’s scooped the trophy and chief executive Lawrence Whittaker said the feeling of delight gets better each time.

He said: ‘This is the biggest award in the industry for us. To have won this award three years in a row is just mind-blowing to me. I’m so, so proud of the team.

‘It’s voted for by car dealers, which is really important, so if car dealers think you’re doing a good job, that is, for me, the icing on the cake of all the hard work that you put into your business all year long, and it means the world to all of us.’

Whittaker added: ‘When you’re dealing in car warranties, you’ve got the dealer’s reputation on the line, you’ve got your own reputation on the line, you’ve got the consumer who’s in the car, as well. And, you know, it’s all tied up together.

‘And I think what we do at Warrantywise, which I think is different to a lot of companies, is we never really ever stick to our terms and conditions – we always go above and beyond.’

And if dealers were ever in any doubt that warranties were worth having, Whittaker made the important point that he was seeing electric vehicles going wrong more often than traditionally powered vehicles because of the strain put on the drive shaft.

What’s more, with the new car shortage and people hanging on to their cars for longer, there had been an uptick in warranties because the lengthy waiting lists meant they can no longer just go and buy a new car.

In addition, extended warranties were proving popular for those who would normally replace their new car every three years, as they were no longer covered by manufacturer warranties.