Revealed: The fastest-selling used cars in September

  • Nissan Juke was the quickest second-hand car to sell on Motors.co.uk last month
  • Japanese crossover was one of a handful of smaller models to fly off used car platform
  • Advertised used car prices were up 0.6 per cent in September on Motors.co.uk

Time 12:17 pm, October 4, 2022

Nissan’s Juke was the fastest-selling used car in September, new data shows.

The Sunderland-built crossover took 11.4 days on average to sell on Motors.co.uk, figures given to Car Dealer by eBay Motors Group reveal.

The Juke was one of a handful of smaller models to appear in the top 10 list – which you can see further down this story.

It was joined by Toyota’s Aygo and Yaris as well as a number of Mercedes models.

All of the cars to appear in the top 10 list outpaced the average selling time of nearly 37 days on the used car platform, said the company.

eBay Motors Group marketing director Lucy Tugby told Car Dealer: ‘The fastest-selling used cars on Motors.co.uk in September were dominated by small, affordable, sub-four-year-old cars with up to 30,000 miles on the clock.

‘City cars performed particularly strongly, led by the Nissan Juke, with petrol examples averaging just 11.4 days in stock, significantly outpacing the 36.6 stocking days averaged across all dealer sectors.

‘Dealers stocking diesel versions of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class across various age bands and mileages were rewarded with some of the fastest sales of the month ranging from 13.7 to 16.2 days, highlighting the strength of premium badge appeal for buyers in the market for small runaround cars.’

She added: ‘Alternative-fuelled cars also performed well, with the all-electric Renault Zoe selling in just 14.8 days and the Toyota Yaris hybrid averaging 15.9 days.’

Advertised prices on the whole were up by 0.6 per cent on Motors.co.uk in September.

Top 10 fastest-selling used cars

1. Nissan Juke

Age band: 3-4 yrs
Fuel type: Petrol
Mileage band: 20k-30k
Average days to sell: 11.4

Mercedes A Class driving on the road

2. Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Age band: 3-4 yrs
Fuel type: Diesel
Mileage band: 20k-30k
Average days to sell: 13.2

3. Toyota Aygo

Age band: 3-4yrs
Fuel type: Petrol
Mileage band: 20k-30k
Average days to sell: 13.2


4. Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Age band: 4-5yrs
Fuel type: Diesel
Mileage band: 30k-40k
Average days to sell: 13.7


5. Mercedes-Benz CLA

Age band: 3-4yrs
Fuel type: Petrol
Mileage band: 20k-30k
Average days to sell: 14.0

A Renault Zoe on the road

6. Renault Zoe

Age band: 3-4yrs
Fuel type: Electric
Mileage band: 20k-30k
Average days to sell: 14.8

7. Nissan Micra

Age band: 3-4yrs
Fuel type: Petrol
Mileage band: 20k-30k
Average days to sell: 15.8

8. Toyota Yaris

Age band: 3-4yrs
Fuel type: Hybrid
Mileage band: 20k-30k
Average days to sell: 15.9

9. Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Age band: 4-5yrs
Fuel type: Diesel
Mileage band: 20k-30k
Average days to sell: 16.2


10. Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Age band: 3-4yrs
Fuel type: Diesel
Mileage band: 20k-30k
Average days to sell: 16.2

